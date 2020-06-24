Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Koulibaly, Sancho, Silva, Alcantara, Fernandes, Ndombele

Juventus have enquired about Arsenal and Gabon captain and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, joining Barcelona and Inter Milan as interested parties. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, expects to join Manchester City this summer after Liverpool turned their attentions elsewhere. (Express)

Manchester United are the only summer option for Borussia Dortmund and England winger, Jadon Sancho, 20. But the Bundesliga club will not part with him for less than £118m. (Bild - in German)

Brazil midfielder Fred, 27, wants to sign a new deal at Manchester United. (Sun)

Everton, Tottenham and Wolves want to sign Paris St-Germain and Brazil defender Thiago Silva. The 35-year-old reportedly has his heart set on a move to England. (Goal - in Portuguese)

Liverpool have emerged as favourites to sign Thiago Alcantara for about £43m after the Spain midfielder, 29, broke off contract negotiations with his current club Bayern Munich. (Bild - in German)

Arsenal have made contact with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for Portuguese wonderkid Joelson Fernandes, 17. However, the forward is also attracting interest from Barcelona and RB Leipzig. (O Jogo via Star)

'He committed a heinous crime, it's absurd he can be an idol' The story of Bruno, the Brazilian goalkeeper imprisoned over kidnap & murder of former lover

Saint-Etienne boss Claude Puel wants to extend 21-year-old French centre-back William Saliba's loan deal from Arsenal until after the Coupe de France final. (Goal)

Tottenham's £54m record signing Tanguy Ndombele, 23, has told boss Jose Mourinho that he never wants to play for him again. Paris St-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in the France midfielder. (ESPN)

Barcelona would be interested in a swap deal for Ndombele that would see Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo, 26, or 28-year-old Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho - currently on loan at Bayern Munich - head to Spurs. (Independent)

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 21, has bought Vitesse Arnhem season tickets for Dutch health workers who cannot afford them, after spending the 2017-18 season on loan at the club. (Mail)

Norwich are set to sign Sunderland's English midfielder Bali Mumba, 18, in a deal worth £350,000. (Sky Sports)

Bolton Wanderers made their move for Barrow boss Ian Evatt, but the EFL new boys want about £250,000 in compensation for the 38-year-old. (Bolton News)