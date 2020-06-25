Transfer rumours: Arthur, Pjanic, Pedro, Bellingham, Willian

Barcelona's Brazil midfielder Arthur, 23, is close to agreeing a £72.5m move to Juventus, with Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 30, heading the other way for £54.25m. (Sky Sports)

Spanish winger Pedro, 32, will join Roma on a two-year deal when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich will not join Manchester United in trying to sign Birmingham's 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has also attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund. (Bild, via Sun)

'He committed a heinous crime, it's absurd he can be an idol' The story of Bruno, the Brazilian goalkeeper imprisoned over kidnap & murder of former lover

Arsenal were ready to offer Chelsea's Brazilian forward Willian, 31, a £250,000-a-week contract before the coronavirus pandemic. (Mirror)

Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign England youth midfielder Jadan Raymond, 16, after he rejected a first professional deal at Crystal Palace. (Athletic - subscription needed)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has told chairman Daniel Levy he wants five new signings this summer - but Spurs will have to focus on loan deals and free agents. (90min)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has told James Maddison that Leicester is the 'perfect place' for him after the England midfielder, 23, was linked with Manchester United. (Leicester Mercury)

Real Madrid's Colombia winger James Rodriguez, 28, who has one year left on his contract, is still open to a move to Napoli. (AS - in Spanish)

Arsenal and AC Milan are in advanced talks with Red Bull Salzburg over their Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, while Paris St-Germain have also asked about the 19-year-old. (Express)

Red Bull International Soccer have identified Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta as a candidate to fill the group's vacant technical director role. (Independent)