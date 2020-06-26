Transfer rumours: Guendouzi, Hart, Forster, Pereira, Ronaldinho

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to guarantee Matteo Guendouzi will be at the club next season after reports the French midfielder, 21, has asked to leave. (Guardian)

Manchester United have registered their interest in Guendouzi, while Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also targeting the midfielder. (L'Equipe, via Mail)

Celtic will consider a move for Joe Hart, 33, afterhis release by Burnley, should the Scottish champions fail to get fellow English goalkeeper Fraser Forster, 32, on another loan from Southampton. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are tracking Portugal midfielder Danilo Pereira, with Porto willing to accept 20m euros (£18.2m) for the 28-year-old, and the Gunners remain interested in Atletico Madrid's Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 27. (ESPN)

Inter Milan are close to signing Real Madrid's Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, 21, who has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund, for about €40m (£35.8m) plus add-ons. (Guardian)

Arsenal target Layvin Kurzawa, 27, is set to sign a new four-year deal with Paris St-Germain when the French left-back's contract expires on 30 June. (RMC Sport, via Sun)

Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, can sign a professional deal when he turns 17 on Monday but has not yet told Blues boss Pep Clotet whether he's decided on his future. (Mirror)

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has hinted at rejoining his first club Real Betis after the Spanish midfielder, 23, returns to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season. (Marca)

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata manager Diego Maradona is hoping to bring ex-Brazil international Ronaldinho, 40, out of retirement to play for the Argentine side. (Marca)

Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, is not thinking about leaving Borussia Dortmund, despite being linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United. (Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung - in German)

Tottenham have offered a new contract to winger Maurizio Pochettino, 19, who is the son of former Spurs boss Mauricio. (Standard)

Liverpool's Premier League title win will earn Southampton about £2.5m, as four players have add-on clauses from when the Saints sold them to the new champions. (Telegraph)