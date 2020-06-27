Transfer rumours: Sancho, Kepa, Havertz, Ronaldinho, Koulibaly, Rabiot

Borussia Dortmund are growing increasingly confident that 20-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho will remain at the club, having yet to receive an offer for the player. (Sport Buzzer, via Goal).

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he thinks Sancho would look "very good" in a Liverpool shirt but the Reds manager doesn't think a transfer will happen this summer. (Bild, via Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to rule out a move for Sancho when the summer transfer window opens. (Manchester Evening News)

Newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool are set to make a bid to sign Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, in the coming days. (Tuttomercato, via Mail)

Chelsea are keen on signing Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 24, as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The 25-year-old Spaniard has been linked with a move to Valencia this summer on a two-year loan deal. (Marca, via Express)

Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz accepts that a deal for Kai Havertz to leave the club could be completed by August, with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United among those competing for the 21-year-old German forward. (Sun)

Arsenal are interested in Red Bull Salzburg's Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The 19-year-old was first linked with the Gunners during the summer of 2019. (Sun)

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann would like to take up a job abroad when his deal expires in 2023 - and the 32-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League. (Bild - in German)

Brazilian star Ronaldinho, 40, wants to come out of retirement to play for Diego Maradona's Gimnasia side once he has finished his house arrest in Paraguay. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sun)

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has played down talk of a move to the Premier League for midfielder Adrien Rabiot with Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton all interested in the 25-year-old Frenchman. (Sky Sports Italia, via Metro)

The much rumoured midfielder swap deal involving Barcelona's Brazilian Arthur, 23, and Juventus' Bosnian Miralem Pjanic, 30, is moving closer, with both players expected to have medicals on Sunday. (Calciomercato)

Real Valladolid want to extend Sandro Ramirez's loan until the end of the La Liga season but have yet to reach an agreement with Everton for the 24-year-old Spanish striker. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham Hotspur will listen to offers for 21-year-old English striker Kazaiah Sterling this summer after a series of loans failed to ignite his career. (Football Insider)

Atalanta's Belgian right-back Timothy Castagne, 24, has admitted that he would not be able to turn down the chance of a move to Spurs.(Teamtalk)

Burnley are the subject of interest from an American and Middle East consortium looking to buy a Premier League club. (Telegraph)