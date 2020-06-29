Transfer rumours: Grealish, Sane, Gomes, Weghorst, Robert, Onan

Manchester City will consider signing Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, if Bayern Munich buy German winger Leroy Sane, 24. Manchester United have also been linked with the Englishman. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea are willing to sign Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes. The Englishman, 19, has also had a number of offers from abroad. (Independent)

And Manchester United also want to sign Grealish as Gomes' replacement. (Express)

Newcastle and Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Wolfsburg's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, 27, for 35m euros (£31.9m). (Bild - in German)

The Magpies are also considering signing French forward Thomas Robert - the 19-year-old son of former Newcastle player Laurent Robert - from Montpellier on a free transfer. (Mail)

Chelsea targets Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onan, 24, and Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 27 have been told they can leave Ajax. (Sun)

The Dutch club's manager Erik ten Hag says midfielder and Manchester United target Danny van de Beek, 23, could leave once the transfer window reopens. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa has signed a new four-year deal with the club. The Frenchman, 27, had been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool. (Goal)

A number of Barcelona players have a strained relationship with manager Quique Setien following their recent run of poor form. (ESPN)

Leicester City's 18-year-old full-back Dennis Gyamfi will leave the club when his contract expires on 30 June. The Netherlands youth international has turned down several contract offers from the Foxes. (Leicester Mercury)