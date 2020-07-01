Transfer rumours: Griezmann, Silva, Partey, Aurier, Koeman, Salah

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann's struggles at the club could give Arsenal or Inter Milan the chance to sign the 29-year-old France international. (Express)

Arsenal are hoping centre-back David Luiz, 33, can try to convince fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva, 35, to join the club after he leaves Paris St-Germain this summer. (Le10 Sport, via Mail)

The Gunners have stepped up their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey but are unwilling to meet his £45m release clause. (Athletic, via Mirror)

Tottenham and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 27, is interesting Ligue 1 side Monaco, who hope to sign the player this summer. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea's Denmark international defender Andreas Christensen, 24, says he has no intention of leaving the club and is open to a new deal at Stamford Bridge. (Goal.com)

Arsenal and Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 31, looks set to join Roma permanently after his loan deal with the Serie A side was extended. However, Netherlands winger Justin Kluivert, 21, is unlikely to be moving in the opposite direction. (Mail)

Barcelona boss Quique Setien is coming under increasing pressure and Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, who says he turned down the chance to manage the Nou Camp side in January, was seen moving into a new place in the city. (Mail)

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah, 28, says he wants to stay at the club for "a long time". (Bein Sports, via Express)

Manchester United youngster Largie Ramazani, 19, is closing in on a move to Spanish second-tier side Almeria. The Belgian turned down a deal to stay at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice said the Ligue 1 side have no intention of selling 17-year-old France U-21 midfielder Eduardo Camavinga amid links to Real Madrid, even for €80m euros (£72m). (AS)