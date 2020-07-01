Sport to pay tribute to National Health staff on 72nd anniversary

There have been messages of thanks to the NHS and key workers at various football grounds

Sports across England will pay tribute to NHS staff when the organisation marks its 72nd anniversary on Sunday.

The 'Thank You Together' moment will also be for key workers, good neighbours and others playing a part in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

It is scheduled for 17:00 BST on 5 July when people are being asked to applaud on their doorsteps.

Team GB and the Football Association are among the sporting bodies supporting the tribute.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, Rugby Football Union, Premier League, English Football League and Premiership Rugby are also marking the occasion.

"It is great to see football, along with cricket and rugby, coming together with the NHS, on its birthday, to thank all the key workers with one big final nationwide clap," said BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

"Applaud all those who are working so hard and sacrificing so much to keep us all going throughout this period. But think about how we can all help come together and start to build even better communities and a country we can be even more proud of."

How sport is paying tribute: