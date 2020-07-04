Transfer rumours: Havertz, Willian, Rodriguez, Hojbjerg, Aarons

Chelsea's hopes of signing Germany midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen have been boosted by Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saying his club cannot afford a deal for the 21-year-old this summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Inter Milan have started negotiations with Chelsea over buying Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 25, from the Stamford Bridge club. (Observer)

Chelsea have reopened talks about a new deal with Brazil forward Willian, who has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, after the 31-year-old rejected a move to an unnamed club in China. (Goal)

Real Madrid want to sell Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, who has one year left on his contract, rather than lose him for free next year. Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Wolves are thought to be interested in the 28-year-old. (Marca)

Leicester City will try to sign Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton, having missed out on the 27-year-old in January. (Goal)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was a "good player" but refused to discuss the prospect of signing the 24-year-old Denmark midfielder.(Liverpool Echo)

Hojbjerg is also a target for Tottenham, who want to sign 20-year-old English right-back Max Aarons from Norwich City as well. (Athletic, via Sunday Express)

Ancelotti also said there is "no way" Everton left-back Lucas Digne will be allowed to leave the club this summer, after the 26-year-old Frenchman was linked with Chelsea and Manchester City. (Sunday Telegraph)

West Ham have joined Everton, Manchester United and Southampton in showing an interest in Real Valladolid and Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, 21. (Mail on Sunday)

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson says the future of 34-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder Aiden McGeady, who is on loan at Charlton, will be decided at the end of the Championship season. (Sunderland Echo)