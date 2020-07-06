Transfer rumours: Rice, Koulibaly, Skriniar, Milinkovic-Savic, Ake, Edouard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has targeted West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, as a potential centre-back for his side. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in the same central defenders, with Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, and 25-year-old Milan Skriniar, who plays for Inter Milan and Sloviakia, on their radar. (Independent)

Chelsea and Real Madrid have both stepped up their efforts to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they try to beat Manchester United and Paris St-Germain to the 25-year-old Serbia international. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express)

Premier League relegation battle Six teams, five games - who will go down?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently told Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake that "we need a left-footed centre-back, so keep going," in a post-match exchange with the 25-year-old Dutchman after the Cherries lost 5-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace are planning a £25m move for Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard, 22. (Sun)

Bayern Munich will leave it to 28-year-old Austria defender David Alaba, whose contract runs out in 2021, to decide if he wants to stay with them or move to the Premier League. (Mirror)

RB Leipzig expect 21-year-old French defender Dayot Upamecano, who has been linked with Arsenal, to sign a contract extension beyond when his current deal runs out in 2021. (Mirror)

Juventus are looking at a summer move for Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28. (Tuttosport, via Sun)

Real Madrid are not planning to make any signings this summer because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the club hope to raise £190m in player sales, with Wales winger Gareth Bale, 30, being linked with a move away. (Marca, via Star)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was the reason why Morocco international Achraf Hakimi, 21, left the Spanish club to join Inter Milan, according to the defender's agent. (Marca)

Former England defender John Terry, who is assistant to Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, is a candidate to become the next manager of Championship side Bristol City. (Football Insider)