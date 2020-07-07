Eniola Aluko says targets needed to increase BAME inclusion at top level of sport

Eniola Aluko won the Women's Coppa Italia with Juventus in 2019

Ex-England forward Eniola Aluko says targets are needed to increase black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) inclusion at the top level of UK Sport.

Recent data shows that of all national sporting governing body board members, 3% are black.

Aluko, Aston Villa Women's sporting director, suggested a 30% BAME representation target to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

"There has to be something intentional about change," she said.

"When you rely on self-regulation, people tend to fall back into a comfort zone and what they've always done.

"I think we need a target, 30% is a good one. Whether owners or directors like it or not, this is what the game needs to do."

The former Birmingham City, Chelsea and Juventus player retired from playing in January, before being named Villa Women's first sporting director.

She is England's joint-10th most capped international, scoring 33 goals in 102 senior appearances.

"I think there has certainly been a lot of progress from when I started playing football 20-plus years ago. There was absolutely no-one I could look to in the game that looked like me, either as a woman or a black woman," she told the DCMS committee on Tuesday.

"Fast forward 20 years we are still seeing a glass ceiling to a certain extent."

