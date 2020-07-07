Stadium for Cornwall: Lord Myners writes to PM for £14m funding

The Stadium for Cornwall's capacity could eventually be extended up to 15,000

Lord Myners has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for £14m for the planned Stadium for Cornwall.

The arena on the outskirts of Truro would host the Cornish Pirates rugby union team and Truro City Football Club, and has £9m of private funding.

The 6,000 capacity stadium would give the Pirates the infrastructure to play Premiership rugby if they were to win promotion from the Championship.

"The project could be delivered by the end of 2022," Lord Myners said.

"We have private sector backing and powerful partnership that draws Cornwall's best.

"Government can be the catalyst that makes it happen.

"Construction of the Stadium for Cornwall will have an incredibly powerful impact on the county," added former City Minister Lord Myners, who this year reviewed Premiership Rugby's salary cap rules which led to an overhaul of the league's regulations.

Planning permission for the stadium was awarded in July 2015, and while private funding as well as money from Cornwall Council has been pledged to the project, it is still awaiting central government funding which would allow it to proceed.