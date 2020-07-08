Transfer rumours: Godfrey, Havertz, De Bruyne, Hojbjerg, Garcia

Norwich City want around £50m for defender Ben Godfrey, 22, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig among the clubs keen on the England Under-21 international. (Sky Sports)

Germany winger Kai Havertz, 21, is ready to hand in a transfer request at Bayer Leverkusen after telling Chelsea he wants to join them this summer. (Star)

Chelsea hope to take advantage of Havertz's desire to join his German international team-mates Timo Werner, 24, and Antonio Rudiger, 27, at Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph)

Kevin de Bruyne's agent has rubbished talk that the 29-year-old Belgium midfielder is set for a move away from Manchester City to join Real Madrid or Paris St-Germain. (Sporza, via Star)

Ajax have joined Tottenham in the race to sign Southampton and Denmark midfielder, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, with Everton also interested. (Telegraph)

The agent of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, 24, says the midfielder has not reached an agreement to sign for Manchester United with his club valuing him at around £80m. (Metro)

A former team-mate of Brentford and Algeria international Said Benrahma, 24, has congratulated the winger on his move to Chelsea on Instagram - hinting a deal has been agreed for the player, who is valued at more than £30m. (Sun)

Manchester City are confident that defender Eric Garcia, 19, will stay with them amid talk he is interesting former club Barcelona. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus have offered Chelsea the pick of two players, including Wales international Aaron Ramsey, 29, in exchange for Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28. (Express via Tuttosport)

Sevilla are plotting a move to sign Arsenal and Spain defender Hector Bellerin, 25, this summer. Both Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in the player. (Express)

Manchester United are looking at Bournemouth's Dutch international Nathan Ake, 25, Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings, 27 and AC Milan and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli, 25, as options to partner Harry Maguire in central defence. (ESPN)

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has distanced himself with a move for Ake or any other central defenders. (Metro)

RB Leipzig have replaced Chelsea-bound Timo Werner, 24, with Red Bull Salzburg and South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan, 24. Germany defender Benjamin Henrichs, 23, is also heading to the Bundesliga club on loan from Monaco.(ESPN)

Sheffield United are planning a £10m raid for Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, 22. (Star)