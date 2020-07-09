Transfer rumours: Alaba, De Bruyne, Jovic, Sancho, Mbappe

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is considering a move for Bayern Munich and Austria left-back David Alaba, 28, this summer. (Mirror)

Kevin de Bruyne's agent says the Belgium midfielder, 29, will not leave Manchester City this summer, even if their European ban is upheld. (Sporza - in Dutch)

Everton face a fight to sign Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, after a second Premier League club made a late bid for the player. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal want to keep hold of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 27, after shelving plans for a keeper shake-up this summer. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers for Serbia forward Luka Jovic, 22. (Marca)

Leicester City believe they could sign Jovic for around £31m and have made contact with his agent. (Star)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says the German club have lined up possible replacements should England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, leave this summer. (Kicker - in German)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the club he wants to sign a right-sided forward - with Sancho the primary target - as well as a striker and a centre-back this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Liverpool are set for a tribunal with Fulham to determine a compensation fee for Harvey Elliott. The 17-year-old winger joined the Reds last summer after the end of his contract at Craven Cottage. (Liverpool Echo)

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick, 28, is set to miss out on a surprise move to AC Milan because of coronavirus, after his contract ended at Burnley. (Sun)

Real Madrid are planning to buy France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, from Paris St-Germain and French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 17, from Rennes in 2021 and have told both not to renew their current deals. (Sport - in Spanish)

Leeds are keen on Brighton centre-back Haydon Roberts, with Brentford, Derby, RB Leipzig and Mainz also interested in the 18-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Inter Milan want to sign Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 25, and France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, from Chelsea. (Goal)

United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen, 25, will be back at parent club Manchester City for next season after spending the 2019-20 campaign on loan at German side Fortuna Dusseldorf. (ESPN)

Chelsea have joined Manchester City and Juventus in the chase for Penarol starlet Facundo Pellistri, 18. The Uruguayan winger's contract with the South American club is up in 2022. (Calciomercato, via Express)

Saint-Etienne are hoping to persuade Arsenal to let French centre-back William Saliba, 19, return on loan to play in the Coupe de France final against PSG later this month. (Goal)

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane says an on-pitch bust-up between Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 33, and South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 28, was "nice to see". (Star)