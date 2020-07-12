Transfer rumours: Kante, Lovren, Ndombele, Bakayoko, Ibrahimovic,

Inter Milan are considering a summer move for Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante with the Blues willing to listen to offers for the 29-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro)

Zenit St Petersburg have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, 31. (Liverpool Echo)

AC Milan are interested in Real Madrid and Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 22, who is a target for Leicester City and Arsenal. (Calciomercato, via Leicester Mercury)

Kai Havertz wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen because they failed to qualify for the Champions League so Chelsea need to ensure they do qualify to convince the Germany midfielder, 21, to sign. (Bild)

Wigan are looking to offload players after two potential buyers for the Championship club, which has gone into administration, were put off by their £19m payroll. (Sun)

Bayern Munich are interested in two French Premier League midfielders - Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele, 23, and Chelsea's 25-year-old Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Le10Sport, in French)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, says he is unsure about his AC Milan future with no contract talks having taken place less than a month before his deal expires. (Sky Sports)

Some 5,000 fans were allowed into the stadium to watch Paris St-Germain's first pre-season friendly, a 9-0 win over hosts Le Havre. (France 24)