Transfer rumours: Guardiola, Neymar, Messi, Mbappe, Ndombele

Manchester City will offer boss Pep Guardiola a lucrative new long-term deal after the club's Champions League ban was overturned. (Mirror)

Guardiola will be handed about £150m to bolster his City squad. (Guardian)

Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, could form the centrepiece of Guardiola's plans to reconstruct his defence. (Telegraph - subscription only)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has rejected the possibility of Paris St-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar, 28, returning to the Nou Camp but says the club are considering a move for Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 22. (TV3 via Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Bartomeu also says he is "sure" Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, will remain at the Nou Camp beyond next year. (TV3 via Evening Standard)

Real Madrid are confident France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, will be negotiating a transfer to them from Paris St-Germain in a year's time. (Marca)

Liverpool are looking to sell Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, 31, despite seeking to extend his contract. (Goal)

Bayern Munich are preparing to make moves for Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele, 23, and fellow French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 25, of Monaco. (Le10Sport via Daily Mail)

Nice have made an offer for 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Rony Lopes of Sevilla. (RMC Sport - in French)

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber says the bidding for the club's best young talent this summer starts at £20m each. (Norwich Evening News)

Brentford are targeting Portsmouth's 24-year-old Irish winger Ronan Curtis to replace 24-year-old Algerian Said Benrahma if he leaves the Bees. (The News, Portsmouth)

Bournemouth's Dutch defender Nathan Ake, 25, might not play again this season after hobbling off with a groin problem against Leicester. (Bournemouth Echo)