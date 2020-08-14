BBC Elite British Sportswomen's Survey stories
The BBC Elite British Sportswomen's Survey was sent to 1,068 women in 39 different sports and received 537 responses. It is the third time BBC Sport has carried out the survey. The first one was in 2013 and the second in 2015.
Below is a list of all the stories produced as a result of the survey:
- Survey results in full
- Social media trolling affects almost a third of elite British sportswomen
- Three sportswomen speak about their experiences of social media trolling
- BBC Sport tackles the trolls with new policy
- Covid impact 'might force me to give up sport'
- Sweating in saunas and sharing clothing - how female athletes deal with periods & pills in sport
- 'The most I've ever won is a leg of ham' - Gallagher on gender pay disparity
- 'I felt under pressure to look like celebrities on TV' - Tagoe on racism, skin lightening and finding self-confidence
- Women's football 'at a crossroads' as it emerges from lockdown
- 'I'm a fighter. If people put me down I think: "In your face"'
- 'Where are you from? No, where are you really from?' How racism affects female athletes
- 'Social media has positives and negatives'
- 'One cubicle toilet for about 26 of us' - sportswomen share experiences of sexism
- Ignorance lingers over women's sport, says Olympic champion Barker
- 'I've had comments about my breast size' - sexism, racism & body image in sport
- 'I had an abortion to save my sporting career'
- 'Escape through sport isn't sustainable' - Kayaker Woods on how opening up helped her overcome bullying and self-harm
- Male coaches need to be 'made aware' of how to talk to female athletes