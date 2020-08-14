Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are set to compete with Chelsea to sign Leicester City's England left-back Ben Chilwell, with the Blues unwilling to meet the Foxes' £80m asking price for the 23-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's head of football operations, Sebastian Kehl, has reiterated that 20-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho will definitely be staying at the club despite interest from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Dortmund believe Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will come in for Sancho next year if United fail to sign him this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid's 27-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak is to make a decision on his future amid interest from Chelsea. (AS) external-link

Manchester City are keen on Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly but have denied making a bid for the 29-year-old Senegal international, while the Premier League side are not interested in Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Premier League winners Liverpool have made contact with German champions Bayern over a deal for Thiago Alcantara. (Bild, in German - subscription required) external-link

However, the Reds have no interest in Vasco da Gama's Brazilian forward Talles Magno, despite reports in Brazil linking the 18-year-old with a move to Anfield. (Standard) external-link

Arsenal will announce the signing of Brazil forward Willian on three-year deal this weekend after the 32-year-old's contract at Chelsea expired. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The Gunners will give Willian a deal worth £220,000 a week, including a signing-on fee. (Mail) external-link

West Ham United want more than £80m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, amid interest from Chelsea. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could be given another chance to sign Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, from Juventus this summer. (Mirror) external-link

New Juve manager Andrea Pirlo has also told Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 32, and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, 33, they can leave the club. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United will demand £20m from Roma for 30-year-old England centre-back Chris Smalling, who is willing to take a pay cut to join the Serie A side. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal face competition from Juventus for Atletico Madrid's 27-year-old Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey. (Gazzetta Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Napoli are willing to reach an agreement for Everton to sign their Brazilian midfielder Allan, 29. (Express) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller insists 21-year-old Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, a target of Chelsea, will only be allowed to leave "under certain conditions". (Kicker, via Standard) external-link

Chelsea's Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 26, has agreed personal terms with Serie A side Inter Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

The Blues are more likely to sign Real Madrid's 23-year-old Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon than Premier League rivals Arsenal because they are in next season's Champions League. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

The agent of Brazil international Philippe Coutinho, 28, says the Barcelona midfielder could remain at the Nou Camp despite being linked with a Premier League move. (TalkSport) external-link

Championship side Stoke City have cut their asking price for England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 27, to about £8-10m. (Sky Sports) external-link