Manchester United are willing to offer £70m-rated Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 25, a long-term deal worth £150,000 a week to sign from Atletico Madrid this summer. (Star) external-link

Meanwhile, Manchester United are considering a swap deal in which France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, would return to Juventus with Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, moving the other way. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona coach Quique Setien is set to be sacked after their humiliating 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich on Friday - and Mauricio Pochettino, Xavi and Ronald Koeman are the leading contenders to succeed Setien at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) external-link

Indeed, reports in Spain claim former Tottenham and Southampton boss Pochettino had already held talks with Barcelona days before Friday's drubbing. (Express) external-link

Chelsea's hopes of signing Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 27, have been boosted with the La Liga club reportedly keen to replace the Slovenia international. (Football London) external-link

The Blues may offer fellow keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to Atletico in part-exchange as they are reluctant to meet the Spanish club's £110m asking price for Oblak. (Star) external-link

Manchester City are preparing a £40m bid for England and Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, 24. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are set to step up their efforts to sign midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, from Atletico Madrid. (Star) external-link

However, the Gunners could face competition from Juventus for the Ghana international's signature. (Mirror) external-link

On-loan Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, 31, has no interest in joining Paris St-Germain despite reports the French side are interested in the Nigerian, who is on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until January. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Mexico international Raul Jimenez, 29, from Wolves to be his new strike partner next season. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Lille turned down a 20m euro (£18.1m) offer from Everton for defender Gabriel, 22, because they have an agreement to sell him to Napoli, despite Arsenal and Manchester United also showing interest in the Brazilian. (Gianluca di Marzio) external-link

Newcastle are interested in Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, who spent last season on loan at Roma and is also a target for his old club Fulham. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says 10 clubs in Europe are interested in signing him after the 27-year-old Argentine's impressive end to the season. (Marca, in Spanish) external-link

West Brom and West Ham are interested in signing Brazilian full-back Junior Caicara, 31, for £3m from Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir. (Sun) external-link

West Ham are also in a three-way battle with Napoli and favourites Inter Milan for Dynamo Kiev and Ukraine defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, 21. (Sky Sport Italia, in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan are capable of signing Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, from Barcelona, according to the Serie A club's former president Massimo Moratti. (Quotidiano, in Italian) external-link

Inter are also keen on Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 29. (Gazetta dello Sport, in Italian) external-link

Covid-19 travel restrictions could scupper a potential transfer for Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek to either Manchester United or Real Madrid, who are both interested in the 23-year-old. (Fox Sports, in Dutch) external-link

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie's move to Hertha Berlin has fallen through, with Wolves, Southampton and Leicester also interested in the 21-year-old USA international. (Bild, in German) external-link

Preston are hoping to sign Charlton and Zimbabwe striker Macauley Bonne, 24, for £500,000. (Sun) external-link

Everton are close to a deal to send 21-year-old midfielder Beni Baningime on loan to League One club Blackpool for next season. (Liverpool Echo) external-link