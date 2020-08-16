Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City believe they are in pole position to sign Lionel Messi and reunite him with his former manager Pep Guardiola if the 33-year-old Argentina playmaker leaves Barcelona. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to be the next Barcelona manager, with the club planning to sack Quique Setien in the coming days. (Guardian) external-link

Watford's 37-year-old former England keeper Ben Foster has become a summer transfer target for both Chelsea and Everton. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Chelsea are inching closer to a deal to sign long-term target and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 23, from Leicester, who are holding out for £80m. (Independent) external-link

Chelsea are also closing in on a £40m move for another defender capped by England - Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, 28. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

West Ham are holding out for a fee in excess of £80m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, who is a Chelsea target. (Talksport) external-link

Leicester are chasing Sevilla'sSpanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Paris St-Germain. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, 42, does not plan to return to football until Christmas as he recharges his batteries following his departure from the Cherries. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach are plotting a move for Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet, who scored the opening goal in Saturday's Champions League win over Manchester City, but the 23-year-old Ivorian is also wanted by Wolfsburg. (Le 10 Sport, in French) external-link

Moise Kean's agent Mino Raiola is trying to engineer a move for the 20-year-old striker to AC Milan. Although Everton would want a fee in the region of £22.5m, Raiola wants a loan-to-buy deal. (Calciomercatoweb, in Italian) external-link

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is set to sign for Newcastle United on a free transfer. The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international left Burnley after his contract at Turf Moor expired on 30 June. (Talksport) external-link

Newcastle are also interested in Oxford United defender and captain Rob Dickie, 24. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

However, Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, who spent last season on loan at Roma, is not interested in a move to Newcastle. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Inter Milan are set to make a £20m bid for England international Smalling, who could link up with former United team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. (Sunday Express) external-link

Thiago Alcantara has already said goodbye to his Bayern Munich team-mates as the 29-year-old Spanish midfielder eyes a move to Liverpool this summer. (Talksport) external-link

Napoli are believed to be winning the race to sign Real Madrid's Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, who has been on loan at Sevilla. (Calciomercato, in Italian) external-link

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira is set to leave Manchester United with Benfica interested in the 24-year-old as well as a number of German and Spanish clubs. (Sunday Times, subscription required) external-link

Southampton have revived their interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, but Everton and West Ham are also interested in the 24-year-old Frenchman. (90Min) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Real Madrid's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus on a one-year loan with an option for another season. (ESPN) external-link

Fulham have joined Leeds in the race for Benfica's Portuguese midfielder Florentino Luis, 20. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Leeds have made a £16m bid for Basel's Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral, 22, who is on loan from Palmeiras. (Globoesporte, in Portuguese) external-link