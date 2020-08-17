Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has told the Spanish giants he wants to leave the club immediately, with Manchester City leading the race for the 33-year-old Argentina forward. (Esporte Interativo - in Portuguese) external-link

Barca will listen to offers for a host of players, including Antoine Griezmann, 29, and 23-year-old fellow France forward Ousmane Dembele, who cost £107m from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and £135.5m from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 respectively. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up as a replacement for Pep Guardiola if the Manchester City boss fails to negotiate a new contract. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal have agreed terms on a new contract with captain and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, and are also closing in on the signing of Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, from Lille. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Juventus are interested in signing the Gunners' France striker Alexandre Lacazette or Wolves' Mexico forward Raul Jimenez, both 29. (Sky Sports) external-link

'A club rotten to the core' What next for Barcelona?

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara has agreed a four-year deal with Liverpool, with the Bundesliga club asking for in excess of £30m for the 29-year-old Spain midfielder. (RMC Sport, via Mirror) external-link

Juventus are open to selling 26-year-old Paulo Dybala, with Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in the Argentina forward. (Gazetta Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Juve's 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, who is a target for Chelsea, could be available for 40m euros (£36.2m) as the Italian champions' new boss Andrea Pirlo looks to raise transfer funds. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

The Blues are also ready to move for Manchester City defender John Stones, 26, even if they sign 28-year-old fellow England centre-back Lewis Dunk - who is also a target for Tottenham - for £40m from Brighton.(Mirror) external-link

Inter Milan are keen on Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, and may pay the £20m asking price for the England centre-back, who has spent the season on loan at Roma. (Metro) external-link

Leeds United have turned their attention to Germany and Freiburg defender Robin Koch, 24, with a deal for their top target, Brighton's 22-year-old English centre-back Ben White increasingly unlikely. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have also made contact with the Seagulls about £50m-rated White. (Sun) external-link