Transfer rumours: Messi, Griezmann, Pochettino, Aubameyang, Dybala
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has told the Spanish giants he wants to leave the club immediately, with Manchester City leading the race for the 33-year-old Argentina forward. (Esporte Interativo - in Portuguese)
Barca will listen to offers for a host of players, including Antoine Griezmann, 29, and 23-year-old fellow France forward Ousmane Dembele, who cost £107m from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and £135.5m from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 respectively. (Sport - in Spanish)
Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up as a replacement for Pep Guardiola if the Manchester City boss fails to negotiate a new contract. (Sun)
Arsenal have agreed terms on a new contract with captain and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, and are also closing in on the signing of Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, from Lille. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Juventus are interested in signing the Gunners' France striker Alexandre Lacazette or Wolves' Mexico forward Raul Jimenez, both 29. (Sky Sports)
Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara has agreed a four-year deal with Liverpool, with the Bundesliga club asking for in excess of £30m for the 29-year-old Spain midfielder. (RMC Sport, via Mirror)
Juventus are open to selling 26-year-old Paulo Dybala, with Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in the Argentina forward. (Gazetta Dello Sport - in Italian)
Juve's 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, who is a target for Chelsea, could be available for 40m euros (£36.2m) as the Italian champions' new boss Andrea Pirlo looks to raise transfer funds. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)
The Blues are also ready to move for Manchester City defender John Stones, 26, even if they sign 28-year-old fellow England centre-back Lewis Dunk - who is also a target for Tottenham - for £40m from Brighton.(Mirror)
Inter Milan are keen on Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, and may pay the £20m asking price for the England centre-back, who has spent the season on loan at Roma. (Metro)
Leeds United have turned their attention to Germany and Freiburg defender Robin Koch, 24, with a deal for their top target, Brighton's 22-year-old English centre-back Ben White increasingly unlikely. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have also made contact with the Seagulls about £50m-rated White. (Sun)
