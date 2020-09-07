Gabriel joined Arsenal from French side Lille on 1 September for 26m euros

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer window is open from 27 July until 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.

The window, delayed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is also set to include a domestic-only period for transfers between Premier League and English Football League clubs from 5-16 October.

12 September

Scottish Premiership

Zdenek Zlamal [Hearts to St Mirren] Short-term loan

English Football League

Josh Lillis [Rochdale - Barrow] Free

Daniel Csoka [Wolves - AFC Wimbledon] Free

Ethan Walker [Preston - Carlisle] Loan

11 September

Premier League

Ola Aina [Torino - Fulham] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Florent Hoti [Rochdale - Dundee United] Undisclosed

English Football League

Andy Butler [Scunthorpe - Doncaster] Free

Josh Clarke [Unattached - Wigan]

Neil Etheridge [Cardiff - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Owen Gallacher [Unattached - Burton]

Stephen Humphrys [Southend - Rochdale] Undisclosed

Dan Jones [Salford - Harrogate] Loan

Jayson Leutwiler [Blackburn - Fleetwood]

Harry McKirdy [Carlisle - Port Vale] Free

Stephen McLaughlin [Southend - Mansfield] Free

Melvin Minter [Unattached - Harrogate]

Sam Morsy [Wigan - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Kieran O'Hara [Manchester United - Burton] Free

Naby Sarr [Charlton - Huddersfield] Free

Loic Mbe Soh [Paris Saint-Germain - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Rayhaan Tulloch [West Brom - Doncaster] Loan

Sam Winnall [Sheffield Wednesday - Oxford] Free

Women's Super League

Lotte Wubben-Moy [North Carolina Tar Heels - Arsenal] Free

International

Tomas Mejias [Middlesbrough - Dinamo Bucharest] Loan

10 September

Premier League

Michy Batshuayi [Chelsea - Crystal Palace] Loan

Kenny Tete [Lyon - Fulham] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Lee Erwin [Ross County - St Mirren] Free

English Football League

Marcus Bettinelli [Fulham - Middlesbrough] Loan

Nathan Byrne [Wigan - Derby] Undisclosed

Joe Fryer [Unattached - Swindon]

Brandon Hanlan [Gillingham - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed

Arthur Read [Brentford - Stevenage] Loan

Scott Robertson [Celtic - Gillingham] Loan

Women's Super League

Denise O'Sullivan [North Carolina Courage - Brighton] Loan

Alessia Russo [North Carolina Tar Heels - Manchester United] Free

International

Leo Da Silva Lopes [Hull - Cercle Bruges] Undisclosed

9 September

Premier League

Alphonse Areola [Paris Saint-Germain - Fulham] Loan

Oliver Burke [West Brom - Sheffield United] Swap

Callum Robinson [Sheffield United - West Brom] Swap

Vitinha [Porto - Wolves] Loan

Ollie Watkins [Brentford - Aston Villa] £28m

English Football League

Andrea Badan [Unattached - Oldham]

Jacob Brown [Barnsley - Stoke] Undisclosed

Scott Fraser [Burton - MK Dons] Free

Michal Helik [KS Cracovia - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Francisco Sierralta [Udinese - Watford] Undisclosed

David Stockdale [Birmingham - Wycombe] Free

Sam Stubbs [Middlesbrough - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

International

Bersant Celina [Swansea - Dijon] Undisclosed

Jack Evans [Swansea - Pafos] Loan

Steve Mounie [Huddersfield - Stade Brestois] Undisclosed

Peter Etebo [Stoke - Galatasaray] Loan

Women's Super League

Alex Greenwood [Lyon - Manchester City] Free

Tobin Heath [Portland Thorns - Manchester United] Free

8 September

Premier League

Abdoulaye Doucoure [Watford - Everton] £20m

Jamal Lewis [Norwich - Newcastle] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Dillon Barnes [QPR - Hibernian] Loan

English Football League

Matty Blair [Doncaster - Cheltenham] Free

Tyreece John-Jules [Arsenal - Doncaster] Loan

Dylan Levitt [Man Utd - Charlton] Loan

Jack Ruddy [Unattached - Plymouth]

Sammie Szmodics [Bristol City - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Terry Taylor [Wolves - Grimsby] Loan

International

Aleksandar Kolarov [Roma - Inter Milan] Undisclosed

Angelino [Manchester City - RB Leipzig] Loan

Women's Super League

Lucy Bronze [Lyon - Manchester City] Free

7 September

Premier League

Ethan Ampadu [Chelsea - Sheffield United] Loan

Jayden Bogle [Derby - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Ryan Fraser [Bournemouth - Newcastle] Free

Max Lowe [Derby - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

James Rodriguez [Real Madrid - Everton] £12m

Callum Wilson [Bournemouth - Newcastle] £20m

English Football League

Benny Ashley-Seal [Wolves - Northampton] Undisclosed

Chris Brunt [West Brom - Bristol City] Free

Isaac Christie-Davies [Liverpool - Barnsley] Free

Brandon Cooper [Swansea - Newport] Loan

Danny Graham [Blackburn - Sunderland] Free

Callum Johnson [Accrington - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Tom Nichols [Bristol Rovers - Crawley] Free

Sheyi Ojo [Liverpool - Cardiff] Loan

Stipe Perica [Udinese - Watford] Undisclosed

Pipa [Espanyol - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Steven Sessegnon [Fulham - Bristol City] Loan

Tariq Uwakwe [Chelsea - Accrington] Loan

Yeboah Amankwah [Manchester City - Rochdale] Loan

International

Ramadan Sobhi [Huddersfield - Pyramids] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Mollie Green [Manchester United - Birmingham City] Free

6 September

Premier League

Marcal [Lyon - Wolves] £1.78m

English Football League

George Blackwood [Adelaide United - Oldham] Free

Alfie Mawson [Fulham - Bristol City] Loan

Women's Super League

Jamie Lee-Napier [Chelsea - Birmingham] Loan

Destiney Toussaint [unattached - Birmingham]

5 September

Premier League

Allan [Napoli - Everton] £21.7m

David Button [Brighton - West Brom] Undisclosed

Fabio Silva [Porto - Wolves] reported £35m

English Football League

Owura Edwards [Bristol City - Grimsby] Loan

Shaun Hobson [Bournemouth - Southend] Undisclosed

Shaun Miller [Crewe - Bolton] Free

Women's Super League

Laura Rafferty [Brighton - Bristol City] Loan

4 September

Premier League

Dani Ceballos [Real Madrid - Arsenal] Loan

Grady Diangana [West Ham - West Brom] £18m

Kai Havertz [Bayer Leverkusen - Chelsea] £71m

Cedric Kipre [Wigan - West Brom] Undisclosed

English Football League

Miguel Angel Guerrero [Olympiakos - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Omar Beckles [Shrewsbury - Crewe] Free

Tom Carroll [Swansea - QPR] Free

Mark Duffy [Sheffield United - Fleetwood] Free

Kevin Ellison [Morecambe - Newport] Free

Dan Gardner [unattached - Wigan]

Ben Gibson [Burnley - Norwich] Loan

Remy Howarth [Cefn Druids - Lincoln] Undisclosed

Alfie Jones [Southampton - Hull] Undisclosed

Adam May [Portsmouth - Cambridge] Free

Demetri Mitchell [Manchester United - Blackpool] Free

Callum Morton [West Borm - Lincoln] Loan

Luke Murphy [Bolton - Crewe] Free

Alex Palmer [West Brom - Lincoln] Loan

Brett Pitman [Portsmouth - Swindon] Free

Stephen Sama [unattached - Accrington]

Ben Sheaf [Arsenal - Coventry] Loan

Viv Solomon-Otabor [unattached - Wigan]

Lasse Sorensen [Stoke - MK Dons] Loan

Martell Taylor-Crossdale [Fulham - Colchester] Loan

Scott Wilson [Burnley - Barrow] Free

International

Brahim Diaz [Real Madrid - AC Milan] Loan

Women's Super League

Georgia Brougham [Everton - Birmingham] Loan

Jeon Ga-Eul [Bristol City - Reading] Free

3 September

Premier League

Matty Cash [Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa] £16m

Timothy Castagne [Atalanta - Leicester] £25m

English Football League

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan [Bonner - Scunthorpe] Free

Max Harris [unattached - Cheltenham]

Daniel Kemp [West Ham - Blackpool] Loan

Chris Martin [Derby - Bristol City] Free

Kgosi Ntlhe [Scunthorpe - Barrow] Free

Rhys Norrington-Davies [Sheffield United - Luton] Loan

Emmanuel Osadebe [unattached - Walsall]

Danny Preston [Nottingham Forest - Grimsby] Loan

Ben Reeves [MK Dons - Plymouth] Free

Jack Ross [Southampton - Walsall] Free

Andrew Tutte [Morecambe - Bolton] Free

Hayden White [Mansfield - Walsall] Free

International

Vedad Ibisevic [Hertha Berlin - Schalke] Free

Julian Jeanvier external-link [Brentford - Kasimpasa SK] Loan

Women's Super League

Benedicte Haaland [Lugano - Bristol City] Free

2 September

Premier League

Donny van de Beek [Ajax - Manchester United] £35m

Scottish Premiership

Shane Duffy [Brighton - Celtic] Loan

English Football League

Curtis Anderson [unattached - Wycombe]

George Cooper [Peterborough - Plymouth] Undisclosed

Ben Garrity [Blackpool - Oldham] Loan

Daryl Horgan [Hibernian - Wycombe] Free

Viktor Johansson [Leicester - Rotherham] Free

Elias Kachunga [Huddersfield - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

Tom McGill [Brighton - Crawley] Loan

Matija Sarkic [Wolves - Shrewsbury] Loan

Sean Scannell [Blackpool - Grimsby] Free

Tom Scully [Norwich - Accrington] Free

Liam Shephard [Forest Green - Newport] Free

Ryan Tafazolli [Hull - Wycombe] Free

Jordan Thomas [Norwich - Leyton Orient] Loan

Scott Twine [Swindon - Newport] Loan

Josh Windass [Wigan - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Rebekah Stott [Melbourne City - Brighton] Undisclosed

1 September

Premier League

Gabriel Magalhaes [Lille - Arsenal] 26m euros

English Football League

Jordan Barnett [Barnsley - Oldham] Free

James Bree [Aston Villa - Luton] Undisclosed

Adam Clayton [Middlesbrough - Birmingham] Free

Rob Dickie [Oxford - QPR] Undisclosed

Jake Hessenthaler [Grimsby - Crawley] Free

Kyle Jameson [AFC Fylde - Oldham] Free

Ricky Korboa [Carshalton - Northampton] Undisclosed

Tom Lockyer [Charlton - Luton] Undisclosed

Bez Lubala [Crawley - Blackpool] Undisclosed

Kai McKenzie-Lyle [Liverpool - Cambridge] Free

Glenn Murray [Brighton - Watford] Loan

Lewis Page [Charlton - Exeter] Free

Cameron Pring [Bristol City - Portsmouth] Loan

Ivan Toney [Peterborough - Brentford] Undisclosed

International

Ivan Rakitic [Barcelona - Sevilla] 1.5m euros

Women's Super League

Damaris Egurrola [Athletic Bilbao - Everton] Free

Pernille Harder [Wolfsburg - Chelsea] Undisclosed (reported £250,000)

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs along with selected deals from overseas.