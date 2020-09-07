Transfer news: Done deals during the summer 2020 window
From the section Transfers
The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer window is open from 27 July until 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.
The window, delayed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is also set to include a domestic-only period for transfers between Premier League and English Football League clubs from 5-16 October.
For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column and for a full list of the August transfers visit this page.
12 September
Scottish Premiership
Zdenek Zlamal [Hearts to St Mirren] Short-term loan
English Football League
Josh Lillis [Rochdale - Barrow] Free
Daniel Csoka [Wolves - AFC Wimbledon] Free
Ethan Walker [Preston - Carlisle] Loan
11 September
Premier League
Ola Aina [Torino - Fulham] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Florent Hoti [Rochdale - Dundee United] Undisclosed
English Football League
Andy Butler [Scunthorpe - Doncaster] Free
Josh Clarke [Unattached - Wigan]
Neil Etheridge [Cardiff - Birmingham] Undisclosed
Owen Gallacher [Unattached - Burton]
Stephen Humphrys [Southend - Rochdale] Undisclosed
Dan Jones [Salford - Harrogate] Loan
Jayson Leutwiler [Blackburn - Fleetwood]
Harry McKirdy [Carlisle - Port Vale] Free
Stephen McLaughlin [Southend - Mansfield] Free
Melvin Minter [Unattached - Harrogate]
Sam Morsy [Wigan - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Kieran O'Hara [Manchester United - Burton] Free
Naby Sarr [Charlton - Huddersfield] Free
Loic Mbe Soh [Paris Saint-Germain - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Rayhaan Tulloch [West Brom - Doncaster] Loan
Sam Winnall [Sheffield Wednesday - Oxford] Free
Women's Super League
Lotte Wubben-Moy [North Carolina Tar Heels - Arsenal] Free
International
Tomas Mejias [Middlesbrough - Dinamo Bucharest] Loan
10 September
Premier League
Michy Batshuayi [Chelsea - Crystal Palace] Loan
Kenny Tete [Lyon - Fulham] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Lee Erwin [Ross County - St Mirren] Free
English Football League
Marcus Bettinelli [Fulham - Middlesbrough] Loan
Nathan Byrne [Wigan - Derby] Undisclosed
Joe Fryer [Unattached - Swindon]
Brandon Hanlan [Gillingham - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed
Arthur Read [Brentford - Stevenage] Loan
Scott Robertson [Celtic - Gillingham] Loan
Women's Super League
Denise O'Sullivan [North Carolina Courage - Brighton] Loan
Alessia Russo [North Carolina Tar Heels - Manchester United] Free
International
Leo Da Silva Lopes [Hull - Cercle Bruges] Undisclosed
9 September
Premier League
Alphonse Areola [Paris Saint-Germain - Fulham] Loan
Oliver Burke [West Brom - Sheffield United] Swap
Callum Robinson [Sheffield United - West Brom] Swap
Vitinha [Porto - Wolves] Loan
Ollie Watkins [Brentford - Aston Villa] £28m
English Football League
Andrea Badan [Unattached - Oldham]
Jacob Brown [Barnsley - Stoke] Undisclosed
Scott Fraser [Burton - MK Dons] Free
Michal Helik [KS Cracovia - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Francisco Sierralta [Udinese - Watford] Undisclosed
David Stockdale [Birmingham - Wycombe] Free
Sam Stubbs [Middlesbrough - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
International
Bersant Celina [Swansea - Dijon] Undisclosed
Jack Evans [Swansea - Pafos] Loan
Steve Mounie [Huddersfield - Stade Brestois] Undisclosed
Peter Etebo [Stoke - Galatasaray] Loan
Women's Super League
Alex Greenwood [Lyon - Manchester City] Free
Tobin Heath [Portland Thorns - Manchester United] Free
8 September
Premier League
Abdoulaye Doucoure [Watford - Everton] £20m
Jamal Lewis [Norwich - Newcastle] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Dillon Barnes [QPR - Hibernian] Loan
English Football League
Matty Blair [Doncaster - Cheltenham] Free
Tyreece John-Jules [Arsenal - Doncaster] Loan
Dylan Levitt [Man Utd - Charlton] Loan
Jack Ruddy [Unattached - Plymouth]
Sammie Szmodics [Bristol City - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Terry Taylor [Wolves - Grimsby] Loan
International
Aleksandar Kolarov [Roma - Inter Milan] Undisclosed
Angelino [Manchester City - RB Leipzig] Loan
Women's Super League
Lucy Bronze [Lyon - Manchester City] Free
7 September
Premier League
Ethan Ampadu [Chelsea - Sheffield United] Loan
Jayden Bogle [Derby - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Ryan Fraser [Bournemouth - Newcastle] Free
Max Lowe [Derby - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
James Rodriguez [Real Madrid - Everton] £12m
Callum Wilson [Bournemouth - Newcastle] £20m
English Football League
Benny Ashley-Seal [Wolves - Northampton] Undisclosed
Chris Brunt [West Brom - Bristol City] Free
Isaac Christie-Davies [Liverpool - Barnsley] Free
Brandon Cooper [Swansea - Newport] Loan
Danny Graham [Blackburn - Sunderland] Free
Callum Johnson [Accrington - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Tom Nichols [Bristol Rovers - Crawley] Free
Sheyi Ojo [Liverpool - Cardiff] Loan
Stipe Perica [Udinese - Watford] Undisclosed
Pipa [Espanyol - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Steven Sessegnon [Fulham - Bristol City] Loan
Tariq Uwakwe [Chelsea - Accrington] Loan
Yeboah Amankwah [Manchester City - Rochdale] Loan
International
Ramadan Sobhi [Huddersfield - Pyramids] Undisclosed
Women's Super League
Mollie Green [Manchester United - Birmingham City] Free
6 September
Premier League
Marcal [Lyon - Wolves] £1.78m
English Football League
George Blackwood [Adelaide United - Oldham] Free
Alfie Mawson [Fulham - Bristol City] Loan
Women's Super League
Jamie Lee-Napier [Chelsea - Birmingham] Loan
Destiney Toussaint [unattached - Birmingham]
5 September
Premier League
Allan [Napoli - Everton] £21.7m
David Button [Brighton - West Brom] Undisclosed
Fabio Silva [Porto - Wolves] reported £35m
English Football League
Owura Edwards [Bristol City - Grimsby] Loan
Shaun Hobson [Bournemouth - Southend] Undisclosed
Shaun Miller [Crewe - Bolton] Free
Women's Super League
Laura Rafferty [Brighton - Bristol City] Loan
4 September
Premier League
Dani Ceballos [Real Madrid - Arsenal] Loan
Grady Diangana [West Ham - West Brom] £18m
Kai Havertz [Bayer Leverkusen - Chelsea] £71m
Cedric Kipre [Wigan - West Brom] Undisclosed
English Football League
Miguel Angel Guerrero [Olympiakos - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Omar Beckles [Shrewsbury - Crewe] Free
Tom Carroll [Swansea - QPR] Free
Mark Duffy [Sheffield United - Fleetwood] Free
Kevin Ellison [Morecambe - Newport] Free
Dan Gardner [unattached - Wigan]
Ben Gibson [Burnley - Norwich] Loan
Remy Howarth [Cefn Druids - Lincoln] Undisclosed
Alfie Jones [Southampton - Hull] Undisclosed
Adam May [Portsmouth - Cambridge] Free
Demetri Mitchell [Manchester United - Blackpool] Free
Callum Morton [West Borm - Lincoln] Loan
Luke Murphy [Bolton - Crewe] Free
Alex Palmer [West Brom - Lincoln] Loan
Brett Pitman [Portsmouth - Swindon] Free
Stephen Sama [unattached - Accrington]
Ben Sheaf [Arsenal - Coventry] Loan
Viv Solomon-Otabor [unattached - Wigan]
Lasse Sorensen [Stoke - MK Dons] Loan
Martell Taylor-Crossdale [Fulham - Colchester] Loan
Scott Wilson [Burnley - Barrow] Free
International
Brahim Diaz [Real Madrid - AC Milan] Loan
Women's Super League
Georgia Brougham [Everton - Birmingham] Loan
Jeon Ga-Eul [Bristol City - Reading] Free
3 September
Premier League
Matty Cash [Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa] £16m
Timothy Castagne [Atalanta - Leicester] £25m
English Football League
Kenan Dunnwald-Turan [Bonner - Scunthorpe] Free
Max Harris [unattached - Cheltenham]
Daniel Kemp [West Ham - Blackpool] Loan
Chris Martin [Derby - Bristol City] Free
Kgosi Ntlhe [Scunthorpe - Barrow] Free
Rhys Norrington-Davies [Sheffield United - Luton] Loan
Emmanuel Osadebe [unattached - Walsall]
Danny Preston [Nottingham Forest - Grimsby] Loan
Ben Reeves [MK Dons - Plymouth] Free
Jack Ross [Southampton - Walsall] Free
Andrew Tutte [Morecambe - Bolton] Free
Hayden White [Mansfield - Walsall] Free
International
Vedad Ibisevic [Hertha Berlin - Schalke] Free
Julian Jeanvier [Brentford - Kasimpasa SK] Loan
Women's Super League
Benedicte Haaland [Lugano - Bristol City] Free
2 September
Premier League
Donny van de Beek [Ajax - Manchester United] £35m
Scottish Premiership
Shane Duffy [Brighton - Celtic] Loan
English Football League
Curtis Anderson [unattached - Wycombe]
George Cooper [Peterborough - Plymouth] Undisclosed
Ben Garrity [Blackpool - Oldham] Loan
Daryl Horgan [Hibernian - Wycombe] Free
Viktor Johansson [Leicester - Rotherham] Free
Elias Kachunga [Huddersfield - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
Tom McGill [Brighton - Crawley] Loan
Matija Sarkic [Wolves - Shrewsbury] Loan
Sean Scannell [Blackpool - Grimsby] Free
Tom Scully [Norwich - Accrington] Free
Liam Shephard [Forest Green - Newport] Free
Ryan Tafazolli [Hull - Wycombe] Free
Jordan Thomas [Norwich - Leyton Orient] Loan
Scott Twine [Swindon - Newport] Loan
Josh Windass [Wigan - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed
Women's Super League
Rebekah Stott [Melbourne City - Brighton] Undisclosed
1 September
Premier League
Gabriel Magalhaes [Lille - Arsenal] 26m euros
English Football League
Jordan Barnett [Barnsley - Oldham] Free
James Bree [Aston Villa - Luton] Undisclosed
Adam Clayton [Middlesbrough - Birmingham] Free
Rob Dickie [Oxford - QPR] Undisclosed
Jake Hessenthaler [Grimsby - Crawley] Free
Kyle Jameson [AFC Fylde - Oldham] Free
Ricky Korboa [Carshalton - Northampton] Undisclosed
Tom Lockyer [Charlton - Luton] Undisclosed
Bez Lubala [Crawley - Blackpool] Undisclosed
Kai McKenzie-Lyle [Liverpool - Cambridge] Free
Glenn Murray [Brighton - Watford] Loan
Lewis Page [Charlton - Exeter] Free
Cameron Pring [Bristol City - Portsmouth] Loan
Ivan Toney [Peterborough - Brentford] Undisclosed
International
Ivan Rakitic [Barcelona - Sevilla] 1.5m euros
Women's Super League
Damaris Egurrola [Athletic Bilbao - Everton] Free
Pernille Harder [Wolfsburg - Chelsea] Undisclosed (reported £250,000)
Transfers page archive
2020: January - February to July - August
2019: January - February-April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December
2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs along with selected deals from overseas.