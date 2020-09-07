Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are considering ending their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 20. (Star) external-link

Liverpool are laying the early groundwork to sign Watford and Senegal striker Ismaila Sarr, 22, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham United will hold talks with 28-year-old former England midfielder Jack Wilshere - with the club thought to be keen to terminate his £100,000-a-week contract. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona will make a loan offer to Arsenal for Spain defender Hector Bellerin, 25. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 28, will have a medical in London this weekend after Chelsea agreed a deal for the Senegal international. (Star) external-link

Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, was "surprised" by rumours linking him to Juventus. (Telefoot, via Mail) external-link

Chelsea are considering loaning out England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19. (90min) external-link

Manager David Moyes says West Ham will not meet Burnley's asking price for England defender James Tarkowski, 27. (Football London, via Lancs Live) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sign Napoli and Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, 26, during the current transfer window. (Sky Sports) external-link

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is surprised there are no clubs "knocking on the door" with official approaches for Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 27. (Standard) external-link

Hodgson admits Zaha's head has been turned by rumours of interest from Tottenham and Everton.(Sun) external-link

West Brom are in advanced talks to sign Watford's English striker Troy Deeney, 32. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City's Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 29, says he does not regret the club missing out on Barcelona's Lionel Messi, 33, and has backed England winger Phil Foden, 20, to shine this term. (Mail) external-link

Brighton have joined the race to sign Arsenal's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Aston Villa are also keen on the 28-year-old. (Guardian) external-link

Swiss defender Gaetano Berardi, 32, hopes to sign a new contract with Leeds United this month. Berardi's previous deal expired at the end of last season and he is currently on the sidelines with an ACL injury. (RSI - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing an 18m euro (£16.6m) bid for Werder Bremen and Kosovo forward Milot Rashica, 24. (Bild - in German) external-link

Tottenham have been told Red Bull Salzburg and Zambia forward Patson Daka, 21, wants to stay in Austria. (Standard) external-link

Arsenal have opened talks with Brentford over a potential deal for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, 24. (90min) external-link

Bournemouth will allow Norway striker Joshua King, 28, to leave the club. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United have agreed a £750,000 fee with Manchester City for 17-year-old English forward Charlie McNeill. (Manchester Evening News) external-link