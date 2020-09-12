Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has made Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, his top transfer target. (Sunday Express) external-link

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale, 31, as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 20. (Sunday Express) external-link

Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, would prefer a loan to Sevilla over a move to Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham have had a loan bid rejected for 26-year-old Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti. (Sky Italia - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to pay £23m for Monaco's French defender Benoit Badiashile, 19. (L'Equipe, via Sunday Express) external-link

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte wants to bring Chelsea and Spain full-back Marcos Alonso, 29, to the Serie A club. (Sky Italia, via Mail on Sunday) external-link

Tottenham are pondering a move for Braga's Portuguese striker Paulinho, 27. (90min) external-link

Manchester City and Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, 23, would be open to being part of a swap deal for Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29. (Radio Marte, via Sun) external-link

Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 37, has no plans to retire and wants to play in Serie A. He is currently a free agent after leaving Chinese outfit Qingdao Huanghai in January. (Tuttomercato via Goal) external-link

The USA star who transcends her sport Meet Tottenham's latest signing Alex Morgan

West Ham are interested in a move for Brighton's 26-year-old English winger Solly March and have started negotiations. (90min) external-link

Dijon's French forward Mounir Chouiar, 21, is a target for Leeds, Wolves and Arsenal. (France Football - in French) external-link

Leeds want to buy Chelsea's English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 20. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Aston Villa have had a 17m euros (£15.7m) bid turned down for Lyon and Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore, 25. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Burnley will make an £8m move for Mainz and Sweden attacking midfielder Robin Quaison, 26. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Liverpool have agreed a £1.8m deal for Fluminense's 17-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga. (Globo Esporte, via Mail on Sunday) external-link

Sunderland have won the race to sign Hartlepool midfielder Josh Hawkes. The 21-year-old was also on the radar of Leeds, Newcastle and Middlesbrough. (Team Talk) external-link