Transfer rumours: Ings, Bale, Costa, Eriksen, Telles, Sorloth

Tottenham are interested in signing Southampton and England forward Danny Ings, 28. (Football.London)external-link

Manchester United will only have to pay about 20m euros (£18.5m) if they want to sign Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale, 31. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Douglas Costa has been put up for sale by Juventus. Manchester United have previously been linked with the 29-year-old Brazil winger. (Goal)external-link

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, could be allowed to leave Inter Milan just months after joining from Tottenham. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Arsenal want to sign Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, 25, and have opened talks with Dijon over a deal. (Telegraph)external-link

Porto have lowered their asking price for Brazilian left-back Alex Telles to 20m euros (£18.5m), with Manchester United interested in the 27-year-old. (A Bola - in Portuguese)external-link

Tottenham may rival Manchester United for the signature of Real Madrid and Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23. (Mail)external-link

Spurs are in talks with Trabzonspor over a deal for Norway striker Alexander Sorloth. The 24-year-old is on a two-year loan from Crystal Palace and the Turkish club have an obligation to buy if he starts half of their matches this season. (Express)external-link

Tottenham have entered the race to sign Hellas Verona and Albania centre-back Marash Kumbulla. Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the 20-year-old. (L'Arena, via Sun)external-link

Newcastle have enquired about taking Roma and Turkey winger Cengiz Under on loan. Leicester are also interested in the 23-year-old. (Inside Futbol)external-link

Bournemouth have told Leicester they will have to pay £50m to sign Wales midfielder David Brooks, 23. (Sun)external-link

