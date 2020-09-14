Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool will wait until the final week of the transfer window to make an official move for Bayern Munich's Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester United are ready to offer Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, 31, a short-term deal, with an initial season-long loan, after losing patience with efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho, 20. (Sun) external-link

But Wales forward Bale is not keen on a loan move. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United fear increased competition for England winger Sancho next summer if they cannot prise him away from Borussia Dortmund in this transfer window. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona's Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, will be asked by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to take a salary cut. (Deportes Cuatro - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City have offered £82m plus £4.5m in add-ons for Atletico Madrid's Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez, 25. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Turkish side Fenerbahce are in talks with Liverpool over signing Belgium striker Divock Origi, with Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham also interested in the 25-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal could allow Lucas Torreira, 24, to leave on loan before the end of the transfer window, with Fiorentina and Torino both interested in signing the Uruguay midfielder. (Guardian) external-link

If Manchester City or Paris St-Germain do not complete a deal for Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly by the weekend, Napoli are expected to take the 29-year-old off the market. (Football Italia) external-link

Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid for 23-year-old Spain international Sergio Reguilon. (Marca) external-link

How did the Premier League debutants fare on the opening weekend? Check out BBC Sport's assessment and have your say by voting.

Sevilla, where Reguilon spent last season on loan, have signed Sporting's Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna, 28. (Evening Standard) external-link

West Ham are considering another bid for England international defender James Tarkowski, 27, after Burnley rejected the latest offer, which amounted to £30m after add-ons. (Evening Standard) external-link

Tottenham are offering Napoli's Poland international striker Arkadiusz Milik a £90,000-a-week contract and £5m signing-on fee. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez risks spending the season on the sidelines as he remains in a stand-off over his contract. The 33-year-old Uruguay international has been told to look for a new club but still has one year left on his deal. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea's English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 20, will join West Bromwich Albion on loan for the season and is set to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge before the move is completed. (Football.London) external-link

Arsenal's Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez, 28, is finalising a £20m move to Aston Villa after opting to leave the Gunners in search of guaranteed first-team football. (Evening Standard) external-link

Aston Villa are also close to signing 25-year-old Burkina Faso striker Bertrand Traore from Lyon. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are interested in signing Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, 24, according to Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agoglu. Sorloth is currently on loan with the Turkish club from Crystal Palace. (Independent) external-link

Werder Bremen officials have confirmed an approach has been made by Aston Villa for their Kosovo midfielder Milot Rashica, 24. (Deichstube, via Birmingham Mail) external-link

Aston Villa have offered English striker Keinan Davis, 22, a new three-year contract. (Football Insider) external-link

USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen, 25, is set to make his Manchester City debut in the Carabao Cup third round next week. (Manchester Evening News) external-link