Liverpool have enquired about Ismaila Sarr and discussed his situation with Watford, who want £36m for the 22-year-old Senegal international striker. (Mail) external-link

Sarr has also been identified by Manchester United as an alternative option if their move for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho fails. (Independent) external-link

The Red Devils are also considering moves for Inter Milan's Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, 31, Bayern Munich's French wide man Kingsley Coman, 24, and 30-year-old Brazil international Douglas Costa from Juventus. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United are also targeting German midfielder Sami Khedira, 33, when his contract expires at Juventus. (Sun) external-link

Edouard Mendy's agent claims a deal has been agreed for the 28-year-old Rennes and Senegal goalkeeper to join Chelsea. (Stades - via Star) external-link

Brentford have rejected a bid of about £10m from Arsenal for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, 25. (Telegraph) external-link

Southampton have told Tottenham that striker Danny Ings, 28, is not for sale at any price. (Mail) external-link

Leicester City are closing in on the loan signing of 23-year-old Turkey striker Cengiz Under from Roma and Burnley defender James Tarkowski, 27, is still a target for Brendan Rodgers. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham have changed the structure of their latest bid for Tarkowski but the offer has still been declined by Burnley. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Brom are trying to sign Aston Villa's Mbwana Samatta before the 27-year-old Tanzania striker completes a move to Fenerbahce. (Sun) external-link

Former Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is training with Crystal Palace and could earn a contract with the Selhurst Park club. (Standard) external-link

Edin Dzeko is set to join Juventus from Roma on a two-year deal. The 34-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina striker's move will mean Luis Suarez's hopes of a move from Barcelona to the Serie A champions will likely end. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22. (Star) external-link

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, has emerged as a target for Paris St-Germain and Inter Milan. (Mail) external-link

Serbian striker Luka Jovic, 22, is keen to leave Real Madrid. (Marca) external-link

Genoa have reached an agreement with Chelsea to loan right-back Davide Zappacosta, 28. (DiMarzio - Twitter) external-link

Juventus have officially confirmed Gonzalo Higuain's departure from the club. The 32-year-old Argentina striker is expected to sign for MLS club Inter Miami. (Goal) external-link