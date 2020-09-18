Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have agreed terms with Porto full-back Alex Telles and the 27-year-old Brazil international could now sign a five-year deal. (RMC Sport - via Mirror) external-link

United will need to move quickly to secure the deal as Paris St-Germain have stepped up their interest in Telles. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link

Sections of the Real Madrid dressing room are said to be relieved that Wales forward Gareth Bale has made a loan move to Tottenham. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Rennes want Chelsea to include two players in any deal for Senegal international goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 28. England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, is one of those the French club want. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool have asked about a possible loan deal for France and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, 23. (Sport) external-link

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club have held talks with Liverpool over a loan move for English striker Rhian Brewster, 20. (Yorkshire Live) external-link

But Crystal Palace also want to sign Brewster from the champions on a permanent deal. (90Min) external-link

Manchester City are considering a deal for Sevilla's French centre-back Jules Kounde, 21. The move could see Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi, 32, move in the opposite direction. (Telegraph) external-link

Crystal Palace's potential sale of 24-year-old Norway international striker Alexander Sorloth to RB Leipzig will fund a move for Brentford's Algeria international forward Said Benrahma, 25. (Guardian) external-link

Any move away from Southampton for striker Danny Ings, 28, is "100% not discussable" according to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. (Daily Echo) external-link

Leeds are still keen on signing Argentina international midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, 26, from Udinese. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

American defender DeAndre Yedlin, 27, looks set to leave Newcastle for Besiktas. (NBC) external-link

Arsenal, Leeds and Wolves are all keen on 18-year-old Reading midfielder Michael Olise. (Football League World) external-link

Aston Villa remain poised to sign 25-year-old Burkina Faso winger Bertrand Traore from Lyon. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle are close to signing Peru playmaker Rodrigo Vilca, 21, from Deportivo Municipal. (Mail) external-link

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has described the club's way of working in the transfer market as "last minute" and "tricky". (Mail) external-link

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says it's "a dream" of his to coach Real Madrid. (Cadena Cope Radio - via ESPN) external-link

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says winger Demarai Gray has a decision to make over his future and that the 24-year-old will ultimately decide when he leaves the club. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Lyon could offer 26-year-old Dutch forward Memphis Depay to AC Milan in a swap deal which would see the French club sign 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta. (Di Marzio - in Italian) external-link