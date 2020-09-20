Women's sport Saturday live on the BBC

Last updated on .From the section Sport

Alex Morgan, Heather Knight and Lizzie Deignan could all feature on women's sport Saturday

Women's sport has been slower to return after the coronavirus pandemic played havoc with events, cup competitions and leagues across the world.

But it is back and BBC Sport has three quality events to watch live this weekend.

Women's sport Saturday on 26 September will feature football, cricket and road cycling.

Women's road race, BBC iPlayer and Sport website 11:25-16:20 BST

The World Road Cycling Championships are being held at Imola in Italy between 24-27 September and all races are live on the BBC.

Saturday's women's road race will be live in full on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Great Britain have a strong team with Lizzie Deignan bidding for a second world crown after her triumph in 2015.

Sadly, defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten is out of the race after breaking her wrist in a crash in the Giro Rosa in Italy last week.

England v West Indies, BBC Two 12:45-17:00 BST

Saturday's T20 at the Incora County Ground in Derbyshire will be the first time international women's cricket has been live on free-to-air television since the 1993 Women's World Cup.

It is the third match of a five-match series, with the others live on Sky, and highlights and digital clips on the BBC.

Presenter Isa Guha said: "I'm so excited about this series, and the televised game on the BBC.

"We will use our voices to push women's sport to the forefront and grow the game as much as we can.

"Because you cannot be what you cannot see."

Arsenal v Tottenham, FA Cup quarter-final, BBC Two 17:00-19:30 BST

BBC Sport are showing a live Women's FA Cup quarter-final match for the first time and what a match in prospect.

Spurs' new super signing Alex Morgan could make her debut while Arsenal have been free-scoring at the start of the WSL season.

The match was originally scheduled for March but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Both semi-finals and the final will also be live on the BBC.