Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham want to sign Manchester United's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, for £30m. (Daily Star Sunday) external-link

West Ham have told Chelsea that 21-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice is not for sale. (90min) external-link

Manchester City have had a 55m euro (£50.4m) bid for 21-year-old French defender Jules Kounde rejected by Spanish club Sevilla. (Marca) external-link

Chelsea have reached an agreement with French club Rennes over a £22m deal for Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy, 28. (Observer) external-link

Bale back at Tottenham Opponents will worry about playing Spurs - Danny Murphy analysis

Wolves are interested in signing 27-year-old Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Leeds United will try to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James, 22, if the Wales international becomes surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. (Daily Star Sunday) external-link

Valencia are keen on a £6m deal for Manchester United and Argentina keeper Sergio Romero, 33. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says Arsenal are either reluctant or cannot afford to meet the Ligue 1 club's valuation of France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22. (Goal) external-link

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez, 29, moved to the club for free from Real Madrid, according to the Colombia international's former club Banfield. (Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has been linked with Inter Milan and Juventus, has decided to stay at Tottenham after the 23-year-old resolved his issues with manager Jose Mourinho. (L'Equipe, via Football Italia) external-link

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo says it is "unlikely" Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 33, will move to the Serie A champions. (Football Italia) external-link

Juventus are looking at bringing Everton and Italy striker Moise Kean, 20, back to the club in a possible loan deal with an option to buy. (Goal) external-link

West Ham are leading the race to sign France right-back Djibril Sidibe from Monaco, with Newcastle United and Wolves also interested in the 28-year-old. (90min) external-link

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has told Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig, 21, that he should go out on loan. (Marca) external-link