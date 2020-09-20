Transfer rumours: Alli, Rudiger, Lacazette, Brewster, Morrison, Vidal
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham players were left stunned after England midfielder Dele Alli, who has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain, was left out of the squad which beat Southampton on Sunday. (Mail)
Germany defender Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea is in doubt after he was left of of the squad which lost to Liverpool on Sunday, despite the 27-year-old being fully fit. (Mail)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club are not in negotiations with Alexandre Lacazette over a new contract, with the 29-year-old France striker having less than two years left on his current deal. (Mirror)
Fulham have made a bid for Sassuolo defender Marlon and, according to the Italian club's director Giovanni Carnevali, talks are taking place over a deal for the 25-year-old. (Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia)
Brazil defender Alex Telles, 27, insists he is remaining focused on playing for Porto, despite being linked with a move to Manchester United. (Sport TV, via Metro)
Manchester United's England left-back Luke Shaw, 25, says the club need to make more signings to strengthen the Old Trafford side's squad. (TV2, via Manchester Evening News)
Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Liverpool's 20-year-old striker Rhian Brewster, with Sheffield United and West Brom also interested in the England Under-21 international. (Mail)
Liverpool have no intention of selling 27-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was linked with being a target for Wolves. (Mirror)
Leicester City are set to join Tottenham in wanting to sign Beijing Guoan and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 23. (90min)
Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison, 27, is set to join Dutch club ADO Den Haag following his release by Sheffield United. (Omroep West, via Football Oranje)
Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 33, will have a medical in Italy on Monday prior to completing a move from Barcelona to Inter Milan. (Marca)