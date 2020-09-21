Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Alli, Suarez, Morata, Brewster, Telles, Arias
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool and Real Madrid will both try to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, from Paris St-Germain next summer. (L'Equipe - in French)
Real Madrid have no interest in signing England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, from Tottenham. (Talksport)
Crystal Palace have denied making a £25m offer for Liverpool and England Under-21 striker Rhian Brewster, 20. (Goal)
Everton are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid and Colombia full-back Santiago Arias, 28. (Liverpool Echo)
Porto left-back Alex Telles is hopeful of sealing a move to Manchester United but the clubs are yet to agree a fee for the 27-year-old Brazil international. (Guardian)
There has been a shift in Manchester United's intent to secure the signing of Telles after Saturday's defeat to Crystal Palace. (Manchester Evening News)
But efforts to sell Diogo Dalot, 21, to Porto as part of the deal have been turned down by the Portuguese club. (O Jogo - via Mirror)
The Red Devils are also interested in RB Leipzig and France defender Dayot Upamecano, 21. (Telegraph)
Sevilla have confirmed they have turned down a bid for defender Jules Kounde. The 21-year-old France Under-21 international has been linked with Manchester City. (Goal)
Former Liverpool youth striker Bobby Duncan, 19, is set to leave Fiorentina to join Derby County. (The Athletic)
Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, 27, is close to completing a return to Juventus from Atletico Madrid. (Goal)
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 33, has agreed to terminate his contract with Barcelona in order to move to Atletico Madrid. (RMC - via Mail)
Spartak Moscow want Tottenham and Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 27. (Sky Sports - via Boot Room)
Torino have cooled their interest in Arsenal and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira but Atletico Madrid are keen on the 24-year-old. (Mail)
Arsenal will include Torreira in a deal to sign Atletico's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, 27. (El Gol - in Spanish)
Fulham are trying to lure Leicester City and Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey, 25. (Football Insider)
Southampton are now interested in Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, 21. (Sun)
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says it "will be hard" for the club to keep winger Wilfried Zaha if a big-money bid comes in for the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Talksport)
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 33, has been offered to Real Madrid after leaving Paris St-Germain. (Marca)
Leeds have made a second offer for Brighton defender Haydon Roberts, 18. (Football Insider)
