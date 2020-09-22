Transfer rumours: Dembele, Sancho, Alli, Aarons, Lingard, Milik
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United are in talks to sign France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, from Barcelona. (Daily Record)
Alternatively, sources at United have rubbished the link with Dembele. (Mirror)
Paris St-Germain are confident Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, wants to join them on a season-long loan deal. (Mail)
Norwich City's 20-year-old English defender Max Aarons has agreed a five-year contract at Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, has handed in a transfer request. (Tribal Football)
Borussia Dortmund remain adamant England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, will not now be leaving the club during the summer transfer window, despite consistent links with Manchester United. (Independent)
Newcastle United are interested in Napoli and Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, 26. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Southampton are in talks to sign 22-year-old English midfielder Tom Davies from Everton. (Talksport)
Arsenal face competition from a Champions League club in the race for Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, wants to leave Manchester United. (Sun)
Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, is considering his future at the club after being left out of the first team. (Sky Sports)
Bayer Leverkusen's German defender Jonathan Tah, 24, is a on a list of potential targets for Leicester City.(Kicker - in German)
Fulham are considering trying to sign former Everton and Charlton winger Ademola Lookman on loan. The 22-year-old Englishman now plays for RB Leipzig. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, will not be joining Tottenham despite being linked with a move. (Athletic - via Twitter)
The Red Devils are considering taking up a one-year option to extend Lingard's contract in order to protect his £25m valuation. (Sun)
Southampton Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal, 27, is a target for French club Angers. (L'Equipe, via Daily Echo)
Wales winger Daniel James, 22, is not likely to leave Manchester United this summer, despite being linked with Leeds United. (Manchester Evening News)
