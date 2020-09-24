Transfer rumours: Sancho, Torreira, Hudson-Odoi, Alli, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Adebayor
Manchester United will table a £90m bid for Jadon Sancho next week in an attempt to prise the England winger, 20, from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror)
Arsenal are showing interest in Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28. (Sky Sports - via Mail)
Lucas Torreira is on the verge of leaving Arsenal, with both Atletico Madrid and Torino expressing interest in the Uruguay midfielder, 24. (Independent)
Atletico Madrid are confident of a loan deal for Torreira, which could allow Arsenal to sign the Spanish side's Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 27. (Sky Sports)
Alex Telles believes Porto's asking price to Manchester United of about 20m euros (£18.3m) is unrealistic because the Brazil left-back, 27, would be a free agent next summer. (Guardian)
Manchester City have said that claims they made a £78m bid for Atletico Madrid's Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez, 25, are not true. (Goal)
Monaco have registered their interest in signing Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, (90min)
Paris St-Germain are preparing to pull out of negotiations to sign Alli on a season-long loan. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, is pushing for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge. (Talksport)
Barcelona and Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 28, could make a loan move to Arsenal before the transfer window closes. (Star)
RB Leipzig are close to signing a central defender which could facilitate defender Dayot Upamecano leaving the club. Manchester United have been heavily linked with 21-year-old France international. (Star)
Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been offered to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, but the Italian is lukewarm on a reunion with the 26-year-old Poland international. (Corriere della Sera - via Inside Futbol)
Sheffield United head the queue to sign Liverpool's English forward Rhian Brewster, 20, with Aston Villa, Brighton and Crystal Palace also interested. (Independent)
West Ham and Aston Villa are among several clubs interested in signing Chelsea's England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 24, on a season's loan. (Guardian)
Southampton are also among the clubs interested in Loftus-Cheek, 24. (Mail)
Southampton are also looking at a deal for Toulouse's Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Everton and Fulham are interested in signing Cameroon defender Jerome Onguene, 23, from RB Salzburg. (Sportslens)
West Brom could sign former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor, 36, if they cannot secure another striker before the end of the transfer window. (Sun)
St Etienne defender Wesley Fofana could move to Leicester City but as part of any deal the French club want the 19-year-old to stay with them on loan for the season. (L'Equipe - via Leicester Mercury)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants three signings before the close of the transfer window. (Daily Echo)
Bayern Munich will not allow French midfielder Michael Cuisance to leave on loan, despite Leeds United and Marseille reportedly being interested in the 21-year-old. (Sport Bild - in German)