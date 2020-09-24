Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United will table a £90m bid for Jadon Sancho next week in an attempt to prise the England winger, 20, from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are showing interest in Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28. (Sky Sports - via Mail) external-link

Lucas Torreira is on the verge of leaving Arsenal, with both Atletico Madrid and Torino expressing interest in the Uruguay midfielder, 24. (Independent) external-link

Atletico Madrid are confident of a loan deal for Torreira, which could allow Arsenal to sign the Spanish side's Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 27. (Sky Sports) external-link

Alex Telles believes Porto's asking price to Manchester United of about 20m euros (£18.3m) is unrealistic because the Brazil left-back, 27, would be a free agent next summer. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester City have said that claims they made a £78m bid for Atletico Madrid's Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez, 25, are not true. (Goal) external-link

Monaco have registered their interest in signing Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, (90min) external-link

Paris St-Germain are preparing to pull out of negotiations to sign Alli on a season-long loan. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, is pushing for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge. (Talksport) external-link

Barcelona and Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 28, could make a loan move to Arsenal before the transfer window closes. (Star) external-link

RB Leipzig are close to signing a central defender which could facilitate defender Dayot Upamecano leaving the club. Manchester United have been heavily linked with 21-year-old France international. (Star) external-link

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been offered to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, but the Italian is lukewarm on a reunion with the 26-year-old Poland international. (Corriere della Sera - via Inside Futbol) external-link

Sheffield United head the queue to sign Liverpool's English forward Rhian Brewster, 20, with Aston Villa, Brighton and Crystal Palace also interested. (Independent) external-link

West Ham and Aston Villa are among several clubs interested in signing Chelsea's England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 24, on a season's loan. (Guardian) external-link

Southampton are also among the clubs interested in Loftus-Cheek, 24. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are also looking at a deal for Toulouse's Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Everton and Fulham are interested in signing Cameroon defender Jerome Onguene, 23, from RB Salzburg. (Sportslens) external-link

West Brom could sign former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor, 36, if they cannot secure another striker before the end of the transfer window. (Sun) external-link

St Etienne defender Wesley Fofana could move to Leicester City but as part of any deal the French club want the 19-year-old to stay with them on loan for the season. (L'Equipe - via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants three signings before the close of the transfer window. (Daily Echo) external-link

Bayern Munich will not allow French midfielder Michael Cuisance to leave on loan, despite Leeds United and Marseille reportedly being interested in the 21-year-old. (Sport Bild - in German) external-link