From the section Gossip

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wants the Stamford Bridge club to attempt to sign 21-year-old West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Any move for the England international could lead to Italy midfielder Jorginho moving to Arsenal.(Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger but are waiting to see if the 27-year-old German will be available on loan or on a permanent basis. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are in talks to sign Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 25 - but will not be forced into accepting Inter Milan's £55m valuation. (Sun) external-link

Inter will make a move to sign Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling, 30, if they sell Skriniar to Spurs. (Football Italia) external-link

Sevilla are expecting a second bid from Manchester City for centre-back Jules Kounde and could find it hard to resist an offer in the region of 65-70m euros (£59.4m-£64m) for the 21-year-old Frenchman. (ESPN) external-link

Man City hold talks over Benfica's Ruben Dias Who are the options as City look to sign right-sided centre-back before deadline?

Arsenal have lodged a £32m bid for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, but the Ligue 1 club want £54m for the France midfielder. (RMC Sport, via Metro) external-link

Aouar has agreed to join the Gunners after no offers emerged from Manchester City and Juventus for his services. (Telefoot, via Mirror) external-link

Liverpool and England Under-21 striker Rhian Brewster, 20, is interested in a move to join Sheffield United, despite interest from Aston Villa and Brighton. (Sheffield Star) external-link

Leeds United are keen on signing 22-year-old Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners from AZ Alkmaar. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is planning to hold talks with Spain keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, following the signing of Senegal international Edoaurd Mendy, 28. (Star) external-link

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce says he did not think about selling Brazilian striker Joelinton, 24, during the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Watford are keen on bringing in 25-year-old Sheffield Wednesday centre-half Dominic Iorfa, who is a former England Under-21 international. (Independent) external-link