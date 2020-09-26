Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Lyon will demand 50m euros (£46m) from any deal involving French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, after turning down a bid from Arsenal of 36m euros (£32.8m). (RMC Sport) external-link

Arsenal are ready to increase their offer to Lyon for Aouar to £36.5m, with a further £9m in potential add-ons. (Football London) external-link

Chelsea will make a formal bid of more than £40m for Declan Rice and believe that will be enough to sign the England midfielder, 21 - because West Ham need the money. (Sun) external-link

But the Hammers hope to sign Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, on loan from Chelsea. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona have turned down an offer for 17-year-old Spain midfielder Ansu Fati of 125m euros (£114m), plus 25m euros (£22.8m) in add-ons. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Torino no longer want to sign Arsenal's Lucas Torreira and although Atletico Madrid remain interested, the Gunners would prefer a permanent move for the Uruguay midfielder, 24. (Football London) external-link

Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante, 29, has made himself available for a transfer. (Express) external-link

Inter Milan are prepared to offer Chelsea their Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 25, and Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 27, in the hope of signing Kante. (90 min) external-link

Liverpool's 20-year-old striker Rhian Brewster wants to speak with Crystal Palace about a potential £20m move, although Sheffield United and Aston Villa are also interested. (Sun) external-link

After being in negotiations with Liverpool over Brewster and Arsenal over 19-year-old striker Folarin Balogun, Sheffield United are now looking at signing former England striker Daniel Sturridge, 31, who is a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor in March. (Mail) external-link

Udinese have told Leeds United they will only accept an offer of £40m for Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, 26. (90 min) external-link

Leeds United are set to submit a bid for Norwich City's former England Under-21 winger Todd Cantwell, 22. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City are preparing to offer a new deal to England midfielder Phil Foden, increasing the 20-year-old's salary from £30,000 a week to more than £150,000. (90 min) external-link

Liverpool will hold talks with Motherwell defender Sam Campbell after they, Leeds United and Brighton had bids accepted for the 16-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who made his France debut this month at 17, is willing to wait until July 2021 to join Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants having already made an approach. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid want to send Luka Jovic out on loan but former club Eintracht Frankfurt are not interested in a deal for the Serbia striker, 22. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Hertha Berlin are interested in signing German forward Mario Gotze, 28, after he was released by Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season. (Bild - in German) external-link