From the section Gossip

Manchester United have made contact with France midfielder N'Golo Kante's advisers about a move from Chelsea, but any deal is dependent on the 29-year-old taking a big cut on his £300,000-a-week wages. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain have been in touch with Chelsea over signing Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, on loan. (Telefoot, via Mail) external-link

Lazio could make a move for two Manchester United midfielders - 32-year-old Spaniard Juan Mata and Brazilian Andreas Pereira, 24. (Sun) external-link

Bournemouth's Norway forward Joshua King, 28, is being monitored by Tottenham Hotspur as they look to sign a striker before the transfer deadline. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Spurs are also looking at signing Benfica's Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic, 28, on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

Man City set to complete £65m deal Benfica defender Ruben Dias is set to join the Blues, with Nicolas Otamendi heading the other way

Once Benfica's Portugal defender Ruben Dias, 23, confirms his move to Manchester City it could free up City's Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, to rejoin Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa have made a bid of about £9m for Copenhagen's Danish defender Victor Nelsson, 21. (Ekstra Bladet - in Danish) external-link

AC Milan remain in talks with Tottenham over Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 27, and have also enquired about Norwich City's 20-year-old English right-back Max Aarons. (Mail) external-link

Leicester City are planning a move for Torino's 23-year-old Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer, who is also a target for Everton. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona have ended their interest in Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester City have offered 23-year-old Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko, who can play left-back or left-wing, to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barca are close to completing the signing of Sergino Dest from Ajax, with the United States right-back, 19, set to have a medical in Spain on Monday. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich feel betrayed by Ajax because they agreed terms with Dest weeks ago but could not find a compromise with the Dutch club. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link