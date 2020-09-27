Transfer rumours: Kante, Jorginho, Mata, King, Dias, Garcia

Manchester United have made contact with France midfielder N'Golo Kante's advisers about a move from Chelsea, but any deal is dependent on the 29-year-old taking a big cut on his £300,000-a-week wages. (Mirror)external-link

Paris St-Germain have been in touch with Chelsea over signing Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, on loan. (Telefoot, via Mail)external-link

Lazio could make a move for two Manchester United midfielders - 32-year-old Spaniard Juan Mata and Brazilian Andreas Pereira, 24. (Sun)external-link

Bournemouth's Norway forward Joshua King, 28, is being monitored by Tottenham Hotspur as they look to sign a striker before the transfer deadline. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Spurs are also looking at signing Benfica's Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic, 28, on loan. (Football Insider)external-link

Once Benfica's Portugal defender Ruben Dias, 23, confirms his move to Manchester City it could free up City's Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, to rejoin Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Aston Villa have made a bid of about £9m for Copenhagen's Danish defender Victor Nelsson, 21. (Ekstra Bladet - in Danish)external-link

AC Milan remain in talks with Tottenham over Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 27, and have also enquired about Norwich City's 20-year-old English right-back Max Aarons. (Mail)external-link

Leicester City are planning a move for Torino's 23-year-old Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer, who is also a target for Everton. (Football Insider)external-link

Barcelona have ended their interest in Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Manchester City have offered 23-year-old Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko, who can play left-back or left-wing, to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Barca are close to completing the signing of Sergino Dest from Ajax, with the United States right-back, 19, set to have a medical in Spain on Monday. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Bayern Munich feel betrayed by Ajax because they agreed terms with Dest weeks ago but could not find a compromise with the Dutch club. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

