Transfer rumours: Sancho, Jovic, Alaba, Tagliafico, Lamptey

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have had a £91.3m bid rejected by Borussia Dortmund for 20-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho. (Sky Sports)external-link

And United fear losing face if another offer for Sancho is rejected by Dortmund. (Mail)external-link

They have also joined the race to sign Real Madrid and Serbia international striker Luka Jovic, 22, on loan. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

And are close to landing 23-year-old Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele - giving Barca the financial muscle to sign Lyon's former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Pep Guardiola wants to sign a new left-back before the transfer window shuts with Bayern Munich and Austria's David Alaba, and Ajax and Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico, both aged 28, on Manchester City's radar. (Mail)external-link

German champions Bayern Munich have approached Brighton over a possible deal for 19-year-old English right-back Tariq Lamptey. (Sport1, via Metro)external-link

Southampton could make a late move to sign 21-year-old Heerenveen and Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman. (Voetbal International, via TalkSPORT)external-link

Lucas Torreira's agent has landed in Madrid for talks with Atletico Madrid over a potential move from Arsenal for the 24-year-old Uruguayan midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express) external-link

Chelsea are willing to sell Germany defender Antonio Rudiger and, although Tottenham are interested in the 27-year-old, they would prefer if he moved overseas. (ESPN)external-link

Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva, 36, says he was "annoyed" by the way Paris St-Germain handled his exit and, even though the French champions offered him a one-year contract extension, it was too late as he had already agreed to join Chelsea. (ESPN)external-link

West Ham's loan bid for Slavia Prague's Czech right-back Vladimir Coufal, 28, has been rejected. (90min)external-link

