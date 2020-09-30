Transfer rumours: Dembele, Vinicius, Jovic, Brewster

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona about signing France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, on loan. (Mirror)external-link

Tottenham are closing in on a loan deal for Benfica's 25-year-old Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, who has an £89m release clause in his contract. (Mail)external-link

The agent of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, 22, says the Serbia international wants to join Manchester United, with Inter Milan and Roma also interested in his services. (Star)external-link

Liverpool are set to accept a £23m offer from Sheffield United for 20-year-old English forward Rhian Brewster.(Sun)external-link

The Reds are also set to benefit from former midfielder Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona lifeline, with a further £4.4m due if the 28-year-old Brazilian makes another 14 appearances. (Mirror)external-link

Manchester United have denied speculation linking them to signing 23-year-old England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who can play in defence and midfield, from Arsenal. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Chelsea could add to the players leaving the club by offloading Spain defender Marcos Alsonso, 29, Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 27, and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 24, prior to the transfer window closing. (Star)external-link

Arsenal are in talks about loaning 21-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to Marseille. (Telefoot, via Express) external-link

The Gunners have also been boosted in their pursuit of 22-year-old French midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon, with the club's president Jean-Michel Aulas admitting they may "lose two players" before the deadline. (Metro)external-link

Newcastle United are set to rival Valencia in trying to sign 26-year-old Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani, who has also been linked with Fulham, West Ham and Sevilla. (Sportitalia, via Football Italia)external-link

Roma's latest offer for Manchester United and England centre-back Chris Smalling is for £10.9m plus £2.7m in add-ons and is being considered by the Old Trafford club. (Mail)external-link

Aston Villa are in pole position to sign highly-rated 15-year-old centre-back Kerr Smith from Dundee United. (Dundee Telegraph)external-link

Metro back page
Metro back page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories