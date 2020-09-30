Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona about signing France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, on loan. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are closing in on a loan deal for Benfica's 25-year-old Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, who has an £89m release clause in his contract. (Mail) external-link

The agent of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, 22, says the Serbia international wants to join Manchester United, with Inter Milan and Roma also interested in his services. (Star) external-link

Liverpool are set to accept a £23m offer from Sheffield United for 20-year-old English forward Rhian Brewster.(Sun) external-link

The Reds are also set to benefit from former midfielder Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona lifeline, with a further £4.4m due if the 28-year-old Brazilian makes another 14 appearances. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have denied speculation linking them to signing 23-year-old England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who can play in defence and midfield, from Arsenal. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea could add to the players leaving the club by offloading Spain defender Marcos Alsonso, 29, Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 27, and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 24, prior to the transfer window closing. (Star) external-link

Arsenal are in talks about loaning 21-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to Marseille. (Telefoot, via Express) external-link

The Gunners have also been boosted in their pursuit of 22-year-old French midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon, with the club's president Jean-Michel Aulas admitting they may "lose two players" before the deadline. (Metro) external-link

Newcastle United are set to rival Valencia in trying to sign 26-year-old Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani, who has also been linked with Fulham, West Ham and Sevilla. (Sportitalia, via Football Italia) external-link

Roma's latest offer for Manchester United and England centre-back Chris Smalling is for £10.9m plus £2.7m in add-ons and is being considered by the Old Trafford club. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa are in pole position to sign highly-rated 15-year-old centre-back Kerr Smith from Dundee United. (Dundee Telegraph) external-link