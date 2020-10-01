Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme became Jason Tindall's first signing as Bournemouth boss on 1 October

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer window is open from 27 July until 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.

The window, delayed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is also set to include a domestic-only period for transfers between Premier League and English Football League clubs from 5-16 October.

For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column and for a full list of the September transfers visit this page.

1 October

English Football League

Rodrigo Riquelme [Atletico Madrid - Bournemouth] Loan

Yoan Zouma [Bolton - Barrow] Free

International

Sergino Dest [Ajax - Barcelona] £19m

Transfers page archive

2020: January - February to July - August - September

2019: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2018: January - February to May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs along with selected deals from overseas.