Transfer news: Done deals during October 2020
From the section Transfers
The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer window is open from 27 July until 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.
The window, delayed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is also set to include a domestic-only period for transfers between Premier League and English Football League clubs from 5-16 October.
For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column and for a full list of the September transfers visit this page.
1 October
English Football League
Rodrigo Riquelme [Atletico Madrid - Bournemouth] Loan
Yoan Zouma [Bolton - Barrow] Free
International
Sergino Dest [Ajax - Barcelona] £19m
Transfers page archive
2020: January - February to July - August - September
2019: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December
2018: January - February to May - June - July - August - September to December
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs along with selected deals from overseas.