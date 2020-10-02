Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich are in talks with Chelsea about taking 19-year-old England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on a season-long loan. (Sport Bild, via Mail) external-link

France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, has had a change of heart about joining Manchester United - but his club Barcelona have not yet sanctioned any potential move. (L'Equipe via Mirror) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, has called France team-mate Dembele to convince him to move to Old Trafford. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to sell winger Daniel James, 22, to help fund a late bid for 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho. Solskjaer, however, has yet to convince the club's hierarchy to sell the Wales international. (ESPN) external-link

Leeds United have revived their interest in signing James by offering Manchester United £25m. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea have told Inter Milan they would prefer to see Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso leave on a permanent deal after the Serie A side registered an interest in signing the 29-year-old on loan with an option to buy. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, 21, is in talks with AC Milan - but Roma also want the Portuguese right-back as part of their deal for United's English centre-back Chris Smalling, 30. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, has arrived in Spain to undergo a medical with Atletico Madrid on Saturday before completing a season-long loan deal, with a purchase option for £18.1m. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham will make a fresh attempt to sign Inter's Slovakia centre-half Milan Skriniar, 25, this weekend after completing a loan deal for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius. (Standard) external-link

Tottenham have also asked about the availability of Turkey centre-half Merih Demiral, but Juventus are not willing to let the 22-year-old leave. (Goal) external-link

Burnley's move for Wales winger Harry Wilson, 23, could now collapse as they are reluctant to meet Liverpool's £15m asking price. (Football Insider) external-link

Championship sides Bournemouth, Swansea City and Luton Town are all interested in signing Tottenham and United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are willing to send French centre-back William Saliba, 19, out on loan, with talks having taken place with Rennes. (Guardian) external-link

Inter Milan are closing in on signing Parma's Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, 30, in a £1.81m deal. (Goal) external-link