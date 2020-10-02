Transfer rumours: Hudson-Odoi, Dembele, Sancho, Hudson-Odoi, Skriniar
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Bayern Munich are in talks with Chelsea about taking 19-year-old England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on a season-long loan. (Sport Bild, via Mail)
France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, has had a change of heart about joining Manchester United - but his club Barcelona have not yet sanctioned any potential move. (L'Equipe via Mirror)
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, has called France team-mate Dembele to convince him to move to Old Trafford. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to sell winger Daniel James, 22, to help fund a late bid for 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho. Solskjaer, however, has yet to convince the club's hierarchy to sell the Wales international. (ESPN)
Leeds United have revived their interest in signing James by offering Manchester United £25m. (Football Insider)
Chelsea have told Inter Milan they would prefer to see Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso leave on a permanent deal after the Serie A side registered an interest in signing the 29-year-old on loan with an option to buy. (Goal)
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, 21, is in talks with AC Milan - but Roma also want the Portuguese right-back as part of their deal for United's English centre-back Chris Smalling, 30. (Sun)
Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, has arrived in Spain to undergo a medical with Atletico Madrid on Saturday before completing a season-long loan deal, with a purchase option for £18.1m. (AS - in Spanish)
Tottenham will make a fresh attempt to sign Inter's Slovakia centre-half Milan Skriniar, 25, this weekend after completing a loan deal for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius. (Standard)
Tottenham have also asked about the availability of Turkey centre-half Merih Demiral, but Juventus are not willing to let the 22-year-old leave. (Goal)
Burnley's move for Wales winger Harry Wilson, 23, could now collapse as they are reluctant to meet Liverpool's £15m asking price. (Football Insider)
Championship sides Bournemouth, Swansea City and Luton Town are all interested in signing Tottenham and United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22. (Mail)
Arsenal are willing to send French centre-back William Saliba, 19, out on loan, with talks having taken place with Rennes. (Guardian)
Inter Milan are closing in on signing Parma's Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, 30, in a £1.81m deal. (Goal)
- Working from home: Expert tips on avoiding damaging posture
- Step Into The Ring: Meet the young UK wrestlers fighting their demons