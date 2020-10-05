Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Senior figures at Manchester United have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino's team in case they sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Star) external-link

Manchester City rejected an offer from Barcelona of £15.4m plus add-ons for Spanish defender Eric Garcia, 19, on transfer deadline day. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool received no formal offers for Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 28, during the summer transfer window and expect him to stay until January as they will not consider a loan move. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City and England defender John Stones, 26, turned down the option of a loan move to Tottenham because he did not want to uproot his family. (Star) external-link

Porto are interested in taking West Ham and Brazil midfielder Felipe Anderson, 27, on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham are in talks to sign 30-year-old English defender Craig Dawson from Watford. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona have lost more than 200m euros (£181m) in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Telegraph) external-link

Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is unhappy with the club's lack of activity during the transfer window. (Guardian) external-link