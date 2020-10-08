Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal want to re-open talks with German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, over terminating his contract before the January transfer window. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are making progress in contract talks with Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. They want the 29-year-old to sign a new five-year deal. (Times) external-link

Manchester United will attempt to sign RB Leipzig and France defender Dayot Upamecano, 21, for £36.5m next summer. Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested. (Bild, via Sun) external-link

Ex-Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, the 26-year-old Netherlands international now with Lyon, says "certain rules" stopped him joining Barcelona in the previous transfer window. (AS) external-link

Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is a candidate to become Fiorentina manager. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, wants to win the Premier League this season with Tottenham, says his agent. (Sky Sports) external-link

French midfielder Michael Cuisance, 21, has dismissed claims a failed medical was the reason for his move to Leeds collapsing. He eventually joined Marseille, on loan from Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports) external-link

From non-league loan to England goalscorer The rise of Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool will hold talks with winger Harry Wilson over a possible loan move away from the club once the 23-year-old returns from international duty with Wales. (Standard) external-link

Bournemouth will not allow Wales midfielder David Brooks to leave before the end of the domestic transfer window. Sheffield United want the 23-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham are considering a £5m move for QPR's Irish midfielder Ryan Manning. The 24-year-old can also play left-back. (Star) external-link

The Hammers also want to sign Bournemouth's Norway striker Josh King, 28, but believe the Cherries should accept lower than their £17.5m asking price. (Guardian) external-link

King, whose valuation could be halved to £10m by Bournemouth, has ruled out a move to West Brom. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham are targeting a central defender and Bournemouth's English centre-back Steve Cook, 29, is among several options being explored. (Star) external-link

Manchester United rejected Penarol's request to immediately take Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, 18, back on loan until January following his deadline day move. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

English full-back Ashley Young, 35, says he would leave Inter Milan and "walk from Italy right now" if it meant he could play for Watford again. (Golden Tales podcast) external-link

Arsenal have started screening their matches for members at Emirates Stadium. They will allow 368 fans into the stadium, who will have to pay £49 per person. (Telegraph) external-link

The San Francisco 49ers want to increase their minority stake in Leeds. They currently hold a 10% stake, bought in 2018. (NBC Sports, via Sun) external-link

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage is said to be one of several businessmen planning to form a phoenix club at the former home of Macclesfield Town, who were wound up last month. (Times) external-link