Transfer rumours: Ozil, De Bruyne, Upamecano, Sarri, Bale, Cuisance
Arsenal want to re-open talks with German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, over terminating his contract before the January transfer window. (Mail)
Manchester City are making progress in contract talks with Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. They want the 29-year-old to sign a new five-year deal. (Times)
Manchester United will attempt to sign RB Leipzig and France defender Dayot Upamecano, 21, for £36.5m next summer. Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested. (Bild, via Sun)
Ex-Manchester United forward Memphis Depay, the 26-year-old Netherlands international now with Lyon, says "certain rules" stopped him joining Barcelona in the previous transfer window. (AS)
Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is a candidate to become Fiorentina manager. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)
Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, wants to win the Premier League this season with Tottenham, says his agent. (Sky Sports)
French midfielder Michael Cuisance, 21, has dismissed claims a failed medical was the reason for his move to Leeds collapsing. He eventually joined Marseille, on loan from Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool will hold talks with winger Harry Wilson over a possible loan move away from the club once the 23-year-old returns from international duty with Wales. (Standard)
Bournemouth will not allow Wales midfielder David Brooks to leave before the end of the domestic transfer window. Sheffield United want the 23-year-old. (Football Insider)
West Ham are considering a £5m move for QPR's Irish midfielder Ryan Manning. The 24-year-old can also play left-back. (Star)
The Hammers also want to sign Bournemouth's Norway striker Josh King, 28, but believe the Cherries should accept lower than their £17.5m asking price. (Guardian)
King, whose valuation could be halved to £10m by Bournemouth, has ruled out a move to West Brom. (Football Insider)
West Ham are targeting a central defender and Bournemouth's English centre-back Steve Cook, 29, is among several options being explored. (Star)
Manchester United rejected Penarol's request to immediately take Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, 18, back on loan until January following his deadline day move. (Manchester Evening News)
English full-back Ashley Young, 35, says he would leave Inter Milan and "walk from Italy right now" if it meant he could play for Watford again. (Golden Tales podcast)
Arsenal have started screening their matches for members at Emirates Stadium. They will allow 368 fans into the stadium, who will have to pay £49 per person. (Telegraph)
The San Francisco 49ers want to increase their minority stake in Leeds. They currently hold a 10% stake, bought in 2018. (NBC Sports, via Sun)
Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage is said to be one of several businessmen planning to form a phoenix club at the former home of Macclesfield Town, who were wound up last month. (Times)
