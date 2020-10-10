Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is being considered by both Manchester United and Manchester City. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Chief executive Ed Woodward will have no hesitation firing club favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if Manchester United's season continues to disappoint. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

West Ham have made an offer of £17m plus add-ons for Brentford's Algeria forward Said Benrahma, 25. (90 Min) external-link

Tottenham forward Gareth Bale could be key to a Spurs move for his Wales team-mate and Swansea defender Joe Rodon, 22, this week. (Star on Sunday) external-link

Leicester also want Rodon but would prefer a move in January or next summer. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Stoke's English goalkeeper Jack Butland, 27, could be in line for a shock move to Liverpool. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Tottenham held summer talks with English striker Ollie Watkins, who was keen to join, but chairman Daniel Levy baulked at Brentford's £28m fee for the 24-year-old, who recently scored a hat-trick for Aston Villa against Liverpool. (Football Insider) external-link

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku warned Chile forward Alexis Sanchez and English utility man Ashley Young to quit Manchester United and join him at Inter Milan because of the 'divided' Old Trafford dressing room. (La Repubblica, via Mail on Sunday) external-link

Recent Chelsea signing Kai Havertz, the 21-year-old Germany forward, has admitted the intensity in the Premier League is "very exhausting" compared to the Bundesliga. (Evening Standard) external-link

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 33, said it was a conversation with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that convinced him to join Manchester United. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester City's Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 29, says there are enough good players at the club if a move for Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, does not materialise next summer and insists, "I don't really care". (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists ex-Germany international midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, could still be effective for the Gunners. (Goal) external-link

New Leicester signing Wesley Fofana, the 19-year-old France U21 defender, says he "did not want to start a war" with Saint-Etienne, managed by former Foxes boss Claude Puel, but pleaded to be allowed a move. (L'Equipe, via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Everton's Italy striker Moise Kean, 20, has revealed he is "not particularly upset" to have left English football after sealing a loan move to Paris St-Germain for the remainder of the season and says he could have returned to Juventus. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has told season ticket holders they will not be left out of pocket if they buy pay-per-view matches. (Argus) external-link

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas said Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was one of the first people to call him after he suffered a heart attack while training with Porto. (ESPN) external-link

Leeds and Northern Ireland defender Stuart Dallas revealed that Borussia Dortmund and Norway's Leeds-born striker Erling Braut Haaland was desperate for his shirt when they met at international level, and even sang Leeds anthem 'Marching On Together' as they swapped. (Talksport) external-link