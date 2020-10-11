Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte will is planning a summer bid for Manchester City's Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season. (Calciomercato) external-link

West Ham have had a £13m offer for Norway striker Joshua King, 28, rejected by Bournemouth. (Mail) external-link

The Hammers remain in discussions over the signing of Brentford's Algerian winger Said Benrahma, 25. (Evening Standard) external-link

West Ham are close to agreeing a fee with the Bees for Benrahma and could meet the £25m asking price by offering £20m plus lucrative add-ons. (Guardian) external-link

Everton are also interested in the Cherries front man King. (Talksport) external-link

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has not ruled out a move to Barcelona in January. The Netherlands forward stayed at Lyon to see out the final year of his contract after interest from the Catalan club in the summer but the French side could opt to sell the 26-year-old in next transfer window. (Marca) external-link

New United signing Facundo Pellistri, the 18-year-old Uruguayan winger, is already planning a return to his homeland with Penarol, the club he left to move to Old Trafford. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City decided to keep Spain defender Eric Garcia for the season because he was worth more to them than Barcelona's £18m offer, football operations officer Omar Berrada said. Garcia, 19, can leave for the Nou Camp for nothing next summer after turning down a new contract. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman says Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 33, could have stayed at the Nou Camp to prove him wrong instead of moving to Atletico Madrid.(Goal) external-link

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 31, believes his return to football is imminent, after having his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor mutually terminated in March, on the same day he received a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Denmark defender Joachim Andersen says manager Scott Parker convinced him to join Fulham. Torino had also been interested in the 24-year-old. (90 Min) external-link

Millwall CEO Steve Kavanagh believes the impact on communities will be devastating if EFL clubs go out of business. (Sun) external-link

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber wants MPs to do more to help get fans back into football grounds. (Argus) external-link

France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, believes staying at Lyon this summer will prove to be the right decision after he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.(Telefoot, via Mail) external-link