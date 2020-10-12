Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Algeria striker Said Benrahma's £25m move from Brentford to West Ham is in danger of collapse, with the Hammers focused on Bournemouth's Norway forward Josh King, 28. Crystal Palace could make a late bid for Benrahma, 25. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City will make another attempt to sign Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 28, in January. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham are likely to renew their interest in Inter Milan's Slovakia central defender Milan Skriniar, 25, in January. (Team Talk) external-link

Manchester United have "put in place the mechanism" to sign Rennes and France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 17, if his compatriot Paul Pogba, 27, decides to leave Old Trafford. (Sport Witness) external-link

Manchester United could face a battle with Real Madrid for Camavinga. (Star) external-link

Fulham are in advanced talks over the signing Huddersfield's Netherlands defender Terence Kongolo, 26. (Football Insider) external-link

A number of Manchester United players have expressed their disappointment at the treatment of Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford after the return of Dean Henderson but was priced out of a move on deadline day because of United's insistence on a fee of around £10m. (ESPN) external-link

The father of 27-year-old Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey claims his son was waiting for a "bigger team" to come in for him amid interest from Juventus and Chelsea. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal's ex-Germany international midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, who has not played for the first-team since March, was paid a loyalty bonus amounting to £8m at the end of September. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

French defender Frederic Guilbert, 25, has vowed to fight for his place at Aston Villa after revealing he missed out on a move to Nantes during the transfer window. (Express and Star) external-link

Former Manchester City and Brazil forward Robinho, 36, has volunteered to take a wage of just £200 per month on his return to boyhood club Santos for a fourth spell. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Portsmouth's chief executive Mark Catlin insists there could be new arrivals at Fratton Park before Friday's deadline. (The News) external-link