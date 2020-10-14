Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, wants to join Barcelona on a free transfer next summer. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, turned down the chance to leave the Gunners and earn £200,000 per week in the Saudi Professional League earlier this month. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express) external-link

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, says he wants to win back his place at Chelsea after a move away from the club did not materialise over the summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, is not interested in a move to Italy despite interest from Serie A side Inter Milan. (Fabrizio Romano, via Sports Illustrated) external-link

Chelsea are set to open talks over a contract extension with 28-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho, who was linked to Arsenal during the summer. (AreaNapoli, via Express) external-link

Former Juventus manager Max Allegri would be a candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the Manchester United boss is sacked. (Express) external-link

Liverpool and Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, says he chose to stay at the club during the summer, despite being linked away from the Premier League champions. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United did not submit any bids for Bayern Munich and France forward Kingsley Coman, 24, during the summer window, says the German club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

West Brom have agreed a fee worth around £15m with Huddersfield for 23-year-old English striker Karlan Grant. (Sky Sports) external-link

Juventus have joined the race for Manchester City target and Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28. (Sportmediaset, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Liverpool are willing to let Harry Wilson leave on loan again, but have rejected Swansea City's offer for the 23-year-old winger. (Athletic, via Wales Online) external-link

Wilson is one of five players the Reds are looking to offload. (Express) external-link