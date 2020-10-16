Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told Mesut Ozil, 32, that he has two months to prove himself at the club. The German World Cup-winning midfield playmaker has not started a game for the Gunners since 7 March. (Express) external-link

Championship side Watford rejected a £25m deadline day bid from Premier League club Crystal Palace for Senegal international winger Ismaila Sarr, 22. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona players have rejected a proposal to take a pay cut made by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. (Marca) external-link

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says Islam Slimani, 32, is still part of his plans. The Algeria forward has not played for the Foxes since January 2018. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons' deadline day move to Huddersfield fell through as paperwork for the 24-year-old was not submitted to the EFL in time. (Shields Gazette) external-link

Former Premier League and Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane, 40, is to return to MLS side LA Galaxy as the club's new manager. (Sun) external-link

The Premier League has been warned it could face a Government levy on broadcasting deals if it fails to improve a rescue package offer for the English Football League. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United women's defender Abbie McManus, 27, has joked that her United-supporting dad is finally wearing her name on his shirt after her switch from rivals Manchester City. (Sun) external-link