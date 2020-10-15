Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Sancho, Dybala, Wilson, Torres
Juventus are planning a £360m move for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, and the Serie A side could send Cristiano Ronaldo the other way. (Mirror)
German club Borussia Dortmund are not prepared to sell 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho, who was linked with Manchester United during the summer, in the January transfer window. (Sport Bild, via Mail)
Chelsea have identified Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 22, as a potential transfer target. (Tutto Mercato Web, via Star)
And Chelsea were apparently willing to pay Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 33, £1m a week in a £225m transfer in 2014. (Sky Sports)
Cardiff City have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson on loan, with Derby County and Nottingham Forest also chasing the 23-year-old. (Football Insider)
Arsenal want to beat Manchester United to the £35m signing of 23-year-old Villarreal defender Pau Torres in January. (Express)
Middlesbrough are attempting to complete a deal to sign winger Yannick Bolasie, 31, on loan from Everton. (Sky Sports)
Championship side Swansea City want £18m from Tottenham for 22-year-old Wales centre-back Joe Rodon. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, has denied criticising manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team-mates when they were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham prior to the international break. (Sport TV, via Metro)
Derby County owner Mel Morris says manager Phillip Cocu will not be sacked if the Rams lose to Watford on Friday as he also denied reports linking ex-England striker Wayne Rooney, 34, with replacing the Dutchman. (Talksport)