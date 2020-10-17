Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants to add Lyon and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 26, to his squad in January. (Goal via AD) external-link

Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, is also a target for Barcelona. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and would be a free agent next summer. (Sky Sports via AD) external-link

Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid and Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, 22, and could use their French World Cup-winning midfielder, Paul Pogba, 27, in a swap deal. (Sun) external-link

Ronald Koeman has also urged the Barcelona board to seal a move for Manchester City and Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, in January. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes says he had a helicopter ready to hijack Gareth Bale's move from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2013 when managing Manchester United. The Wales forward, 31, recently returned to Spurs on loan. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 22, says the deadline day arrival of Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 33, will help the club compete for trophies. (Sky Sports) external-link

Juventus elected to sign Italy winger Federico Chiesa, 22, from Fiorentina, instead of Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, during the summer transfer window. (Mail via Football Italia) external-link

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock says Yannick Bolasie, 31, was partly to blame for his failed move to the club. The winger was set to join Boro from Everton on deadline day. (Middlesbrough Gazette) external-link

Manchester United deleted a tweet making light of Saturday's game at Newcastle being played in an empty stadium after former defender Gary Neville criticised the post. (Sun) external-link

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he managed to nip in front of rivals Tottenham to sign Danny Welbeck, now 29, from Manchester United in 2014, despite having to break off negotiations to meet the Pope. (Mail) external-link

The company hired by the Premier League to screen players for coronavirus has developed mobile centres with 15-minute tests for fans to try and speed up their return to matches. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required) external-link