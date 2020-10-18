Transfer rumours: Sancho, Traore, Gomes, Dybala
Manchester United have been given hope a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, can still be done after they "misjudged" their summer approach. (Star)
United are also targeting Sporting Lisbon's 16-year-old starlet Luis Gomes. The Portuguese midfielder has been dubbed the next Luis Figo in his homeland. (Mirror)
Wolves winger Adama Traore, 24, is set to snub interest from Barcelona and Liverpool in order to sign a new £100,000-a-week contract at Molineux. The Spain forward joined the club from Middlesbrough in 2018. (Sun)
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says the club must sign a new centre-back after Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk, 29, was injured against Everton. (Mail)
Derby County player-coach Wayne Rooney, 34, is expecting the results of a Covid-19 test on Monday after discovering a friend who sold him a watch has tested positive for coronavirus. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required)
Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, was involved in a tunnel bust-up with Juventus' chief football officer Fabio Paratici after being left out of the starting line-up on Saturday. (Mail via Tuttosport)
French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 23, became one of Newcastle's top earners when he signed a new six-year deal - with his wages almost doubling to £70,000 per week. (Newcastle Chronicle)
Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott, 17, studied Blackburn's squad before agreeing a loan move to the Championship side. (Mail)
EFL clubs are threatening to withhold taxes in an attempt to secure a government bailout. (Sun)
