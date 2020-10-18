Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have been given hope a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, can still be done after they "misjudged" their summer approach. (Star) external-link

United are also targeting Sporting Lisbon's 16-year-old starlet Luis Gomes. The Portuguese midfielder has been dubbed the next Luis Figo in his homeland. (Mirror) external-link

Wolves winger Adama Traore, 24, is set to snub interest from Barcelona and Liverpool in order to sign a new £100,000-a-week contract at Molineux. The Spain forward joined the club from Middlesbrough in 2018. (Sun) external-link

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says the club must sign a new centre-back after Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk, 29, was injured against Everton. (Mail) external-link

Derby County player-coach Wayne Rooney, 34, is expecting the results of a Covid-19 test on Monday after discovering a friend who sold him a watch has tested positive for coronavirus. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, was involved in a tunnel bust-up with Juventus' chief football officer Fabio Paratici after being left out of the starting line-up on Saturday. (Mail via Tuttosport) external-link

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 23, became one of Newcastle's top earners when he signed a new six-year deal - with his wages almost doubling to £70,000 per week. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott, 17, studied Blackburn's squad before agreeing a loan move to the Championship side. (Mail) external-link

EFL clubs are threatening to withhold taxes in an attempt to secure a government bailout. (Sun) external-link